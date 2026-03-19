Miami (OH) Fans’ NSFW Distraction Tactic Works in Historic Win Against SMU

March Madness always finds a way to deliver something unexpected. And this time, it came during Miami (OH) RedHawks’ biggest moment of the season. In their First Four clash against SMU, the RedHawks didn’t just make a statement on the scoreboard. They did it with a moment that perfectly captured the chaos and creativity of the tournament, turning a tight game into one that fans won’t forget. There was a peculiar moment, though.

Midway through the second half, with the game hanging in the balance and SMU trailing by just a point, Corey Washington stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to tie things up. That’s when Miami fans pulled out their master move.

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Out of nowhere, a group of fans appeared behind the basket, wearing nothing but Speedos and unmatched confidence. Loud, synchronized, and impossible to ignore, the distraction was as bizarre as it was effective. Washington missed his shot. And just like that, the moment flipped. What followed wasn’t just a small swing, but a takeover. The RedHawks ripped a 21-8 run immediately after, turning a one-possession game into complete control.

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“You’re really locked in, then, all of a sudden, you see a group of young men in Speedos coming down the stairwell right there in the end zone, and the place just absolutely erupted when it happened,” Miami head coach Travis Steele said. “If I was distracted, I know (the SMU player) saw it.”

In a tournament where every possession matters, that sequence felt like the breaking point. Of course, the RedHawks didn’t win the game because of that one moment, but it sure didn’t hurt. They backed it up with one of the most explosive offensive performances of the First Four, knocking down 16 three-pointers on 41 attempts. Four players scored in double figures, with Eian Elmer leading with 23 points, while Brant Byers and Luke Skaljac added 19 and 17, respectively.

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That up-tempo, shoot-first identity has defined Miami all season, and on one of college basketball’s biggest stages, it finally got the national attention it’s been building toward. The 89-79 win over SMU officially marked their first NCAA Tournament victory in 27 years, and more importantly, they punched a ticket into the Midwest Region’s first round. However, there’s barely any time to soak it in.

What’s next for the Miami (OH) RedHawks after their statement win?

The RedHawks entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the most intriguing teams in the country, riding a dominant regular season that saw them go 31-0 before a late stumble in the conference tournament. And now, with that First Four victory, they’ve officially moved past the play-in stage. However, the challenge only gets tougher from here.

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“It was an amazing environment overall, but we just appreciate their support,” Travis Steele told the fans. “It’s been awesome to see all the athletes and just our whole Miami community support each other.”

Imago Miami (OH) RedHawks Via Imagn

Miami (OH) RedHawks will next face the No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers on Friday, marking a quick turnaround with far bigger stakes. It’s the kind of matchup that will test whether their high-octane offense can hold up against a more battle-tested opponent. ESPN Analytics gives the RedHawks only an 11.1% chance to win this game. Still, they aren’t walking in quietly.

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They’ve already proven they can dictate tempo, stretch defenses, and turn games in a matter of minutes, as SMU just experienced. And if that rhythm carries over, the RedHawks won’t just be another underdog story. They’ll be a real problem.