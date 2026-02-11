Miami Ohio’s Travis Steele Delivers Strong Locker Room Message To the Nation’s Last Undefeated Team

After Arizona’s recent loss against Kansas, Miami remained the only undefeated team in the NCAA Division 1 men’s college basketball. Boasting a terrific 24-0 record after their latest win over Marshall, the Redhawks have surprised everyone, even the coaches who predicted Miami (Ohio) to finish second in the league. So what’s their secret? What goes on behind the scenes that makes this team so invincible? Coach Travis Steele gave insight into the matter as he appeared on The Field of 68: After Dark podcast.

“Our guys do a great job of staying in the moment. And because I told our guys already, cause as you get more success, we have more people who are going to try to pull at you, right? Pull us in different directions. And that’s just the reality of it. And can we all just make a pact that we’re all in?”

“I told our guys this about three weeks ago, and just stay committed to each other. Do it for each other, not for ourselves individually. Don’t do it for yourself. And we’ll get the results we want at the end of the day,” said Travis Steele in his powerful locker room message.

Distraction can be easy when you have a target on your back, as every team that you face wants to inflict a first loss on you. Miami has the best start in MAC history and has the league’s longest-ever winning streak. Even the AP polls have taken notice of their unstoppable movement, courtesy of which the Redhawks are No. 23 in the Associated Press poll, which is their highest ranking since November 1998.

The 24-game unbeaten streak will dominate the national conversation as Miami tries to stay perfect.

Miami Looking For Continued Success under Travis Steele

Travis Steele isn’t satisfied easily, and that is understandable. The Redhawks have not taken their foot off the gas for one second, and that has been quite evident in how they have gotten so many wins. Complacency doesn’t excite them, but pushing for greatness does, and that is what has made them such ferocious contenders.

Fans are loving this conviction in them and packing the arena as more than 5,000 fans attended their home game against Buffalo. Their game against Massachusetts was televised nationally on ESPNU. Their game against Northern Illinois was reportedly sold out.

Miami is highly touted to make March Madness this year as well, although to make that possible, they need to win the MAC tournament to secure an automatic berth. If Miami does finish the regular season undefeated or with one loss and then loses in the conference tournament, there is a chance it may get an at-large NCAA berth.

“I’ve told our guys, and this is probably why we play so loose, I couldn’t care less about the streak of 20-0,” Steele said. “I just care if we’re getting better or not.”

The mentality instilled by the coach is well evident in how the team is not missing a single step. After signing a contract extension that will keep him in Miami till the 2031-32 season, Travis Steele is looking to deliver a first-ever championship title for the program.

After leaving Xavier, Travis looks hell-bent on making Miami a formidable name in college basketball, and with his record ( 122 games, 76 wins, .623 W-L%), it’s hard to bet against him.