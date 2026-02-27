Miami RedHawks Announce $281M Decision Amid March Madness Worries Despite Perfect Record

A perfect 28-0 record might not be enough to get the Miami RedHawks into March Madness, but the program is already banking on a massive nine-figure investment for the future beyond this season.

Despite being the only undefeated team remaining in men’s college basketball, the NCAA Selection Committee could still make the RedHawks part of the bubble if they falter in their last 3 regular-season games and the conference tournament.

But that uncertainty over their March Madness fate is unlikely to dampen the fans’ spirits as the Miami RedHawks approve a multipurpose, on-campus basketball arena. While the college program expects the arena to cost $281 million, it would see the Miami (Ohio) basketball team move on from its current home, Millett Hall, which was built in 1968.

The Miami RedHawks may be 28-0 and have won all 15 of their conference games so far. But their weak non-conference schedule could see the NCAA Selection Committee give Miami (OH) a double-digit seeding. The unfavorable seeding would instill fear in the top seeds, as they could face the yet undefeated RedHawks early in the NCAA Tournament.

However, if Miami (OH) goes undefeated for the entire regular season, it could force the Committee to recognize the achievement in its seeding process, despite being in the MAC, a comparatively weaker conference.

The Miami RedHawks are in the hunt for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. In fact, the college program has made it to the NCAA bracket only once in over 25 years.

Miami (OH) has 7 players averaging double-digit points, with the RedHawks boasting one of the most potent offenses in the NCAA this season. While the men’s college basketball team has not faced many real challenges so far, their field goal efficiency makes them a threat to any top team in March Madness.

All signs point toward a historic season for the Miami RedHawks

Miami (OH) head coach Travis Steele is in line to make history for the college program. If the RedHawks can win their last 3 regular-season games, it would be their first undefeated regular season since the 1917-18 campaign, when the team was called the Miami Redskins.

Over its 121 seasons, the RedHawks have never won 28 games in the regular season. This etches Steele’s name in the history books at Miami (OH), along with every player on this season’s roster and the coaching staff. And while the fans would cherish the historic achievement, it will raise their expectations for this RedHawks roster in the conference playoffs and the NCAA Tournament.

If the RedHawks get a top-8 seed for the NCAA brackets, they could be in for a date with national history. The college program has never gone past the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, having made it to that stage on only 4 occasions.

The Selection Committee will also note their performance in the MAC Tournament, where Akron and Kent State could pose a legitimate threat. Steele and his coaching staff will have to ensure the team remains focused amid all the attention the prospect of an undefeated regular season will draw in the coming games.

For now, they will take one game at a time as they face Western Michigan next. But with a weak schedule and immense pressure, will the RedHawks’ perfect season end with a deep March run or a disappointing early exit?