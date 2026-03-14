Coach Glenn Box at a Loss for Words As Miami Repeats History After 18 Years

The moment was surely a tearjerker, and Miami Redhawks coach Glen Box wasn’t immune to it either after his team did what had eluded them for over a decade. As the top-seeded Miami toppled the 6th-seeded Toledo, the Redhawks found themselves winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament title and clinching an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2008, and that got coach Box in a very emotional state.

“So proud of this bunch, super proud, cause they’re special, so special,” said the coach, who was busy wiping his tears on his sweatshirt as the team behind cheered him on.

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Amber Tretter scored 23 points and recorded her 31st career double-double and 10th of the season. Ilse de Vries added 17 points for Miami, while Amber Scalia scored 14 and Tamar Singer had 13 points that aided the team’s win 68-58.

This is a developing story…