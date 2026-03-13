“I Agree, Auburn Section Don’t”: ESPN Bracketologist Explains Unfortunate Reason Behind Miami Missing March Madness

The Miami RedHawks put together a season for the ages. Picking up 31 wins and just losing once, gets you a NCAA Tournament ticket at least right? But Travis Steele and his team were in for a shock.

No, it is not because of their latest loss to Massachusetts, but not getting a direct call to play in the upcoming March Madness depends on multiple other reasons. ESPN’s expert bracketologist Joe Lunardi recently gave his views on the matter.

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“Let’s just say there are lots of people that don’t, and a lot of them live in the Auburn section of Alabama, the SMU section of Texas, and the Bloomington section of Indiana, and other places like that.”

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Lunardi explained the political side of the bubble: while Miami has a strong case, fans of traditional powerhouse programs on the bubble, like Auburn, SMU, and Indiana, would likely oppose their inclusion.

But Lunardi is not totally writing off the Miami team, and he also feels that this snub was unwarranted, more so because of how they have been faring so far.

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“All of the prior ones have been one seeds, not bubble teams, but one seeds. And that’s everything from Kentucky 38-0, and there was a Gonzaga coming out of Covid. We had Wichita State a few years ago. Heck, we even had my St. Joe’s Hawks back in the day. So to say Miami isn’t a one seed is one thing, but to say they can’t be a 10 or an 11 is a pretty big runway of dispute. So I think they’ll still be in the tournament,” said Lunardi.

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While Lunardi concedes Miami isn’t on the level of a Kentucky or Duke, he argues that overlooking their successful season would be an injustice. Surprisingly, former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl agrees that the RedHawks should get in.

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Bruce Pearl Stands In Support of Miami Getting an NCAA Spot

One of the most surprising turns of events happened in men’s college basketball when legendary former coach Bruce Pearl gave his nod to Miami for deserving a spot at the playoffs.

“In spite of the recent propaganda, I’ve always been a mid-major guy. I think a 1-loss Miami of Ohio team should get in! I don’t think they are one of the best 37 at large teams, but they are one of the most deserving. Good for the MAC, Cinderella, and March Madness @CBSSports @TNTSportsUS,” Pearl had said that came as a huge surprise.

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This marks a significant change of heart for Pearl, who had previously criticized the program harshly.

“They’re not built for the grind of a Big Ten or even a Big East. In the Big East Conference this year, they’d finish in the lower half,” Pearl told Barstool Sports, which gravely hurt Miami of Ohio’s Athletic Director David Sayler, who made it clear he didn’t appreciate the “disrespect.”

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Wins are wins, no matter the level of opposition you play against, and that cannot be held against you because you come from a conference that isn’t described as “premium”. The Miami team has come a long way from their last year’s 25-9 record and 2023-24’s 15-17 record, and how can one choose to ignore that? The improvements are for everyone to see.

Pearl’s support for Miami is notable given that his son’s team, Auburn, is also on the bubble, suggesting an unbiased assessment. For now, the RedHawks have nothing to do but wait with hope and anticipation until Sunday for the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Selection Show to see where their journey takes them.