Michaela Mabrey Steps Away From Notre Dame Coaching Staff After 7 Years

Since 2012, the name Mabrey has been almost impossible to separate from South Bend. But now, for the first time in over a decade, that chapter is officially closing.

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As per the latest updates, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team will move into the 2026–27 season without Michaela Mabrey on the sidelines after she announced via Instagram that her time with the program has come to an end. Why? Because after seven seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Mabrey has decided to step away.

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“Seven years of coaching, four years of playing—Notre Dame will always be home,” she wrote, reflecting on her journey with the Irish.

But the most surprising part is that her exit marks the end of something rare: a full-family era that quietly shaped nearly 15 years of Irish women’s basketball.

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Since 2012, at least one member of the Mabrey family has been part of the program either as a player or coach. Michaela Mabrey started it all as a standout guard playing for the Irish from 2012 to 2016; her sisters Marina and Dara followed in later years, and together they helped bridge multiple generations of Irish basketball.

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Michaela later returned to the program in 2019 as an assistant coach, which just extended that connection and kept the Mabrey name tied to the program even after her playing days ended.

However, that consistent presence is now gone.

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End of an Era

When Michaela Mabrey first arrived at Notre Dame as a player, she developed into one of the program’s most reliable shooters and a two-time team captain. She finished her Notre Dame playing career ranked among the program’s all-time leaders in three-point shooting and was part of one of the winningest eras in school history.

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After graduating with a degree in Film, Television & Theatre, she quickly transitioned into coaching and built her experience across multiple programs:

Miami (FL) as the coordinator of player development

Miami (OH) as an assistant coach during a major turnaround season

LSU as Director of Recruiting, handling full-scale recruiting operations

So when she returned to South Bend, she arrived as a proven recruiter and emerging guard developer.

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Across her combined 11 seasons as a player and coach, Notre Dame went an impressive 296–75. But her impact wasn’t just in wins, as she played a key role in shaping some of the program’s most influential guards in recent years, which included Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, and Sonia Citron, players who became central to Notre Dame’s ACC success and WNBA pipeline.

With her on the coaching staff, Notre Dame consistently remained a national contender, securing multiple NCAA Tournament runs, an ACC regular-season title in 2023, and an ACC Tournament championship in 2024.

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And with that, her time at Notre Dame now comes to an end.

What’s Next for Michaela Mabrey?

While her official Instagram announcement was centered around gratitude for the players she’s coached and the program she calls home, her next move still leaves room for curiosity. According to On3’s Eric Hansen, there is a belief around the program that Mabrey may be stepping away from coaching altogether to pursue something entirely new.

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Imago February 15, 2026: Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey and Notre Dame assistant coach Michaela Mabrey during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260215_zma_c04_139 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

And that possibility doesn’t feel far-fetched.

Mabrey holds a degree in Film, Television & Theatre, which naturally opens the door to opportunities beyond the sidelines. And with storytelling, media, and basketball all deeply connected in today’s game, a shift toward sports media or broadcasting wouldn’t be surprising for someone with her background and personality.

Still, it’s worth noting that Michaela Mabrey herself hasn’t confirmed any specific direction yet. But what she has made clear is her mindset about the future.

“God has truly blessed me with the opportunity to coach at a place I love, alongside people I love, impacting players I love & I am forever grateful. I’m excited for what He has in store next 🙏🏻♥️,” she added in her message.

So for now, her next step remains open-ended, but clearly, it’s one she’s stepping into with excitement rather than uncertainty.