Michigan at No. 2 After UConn Win, South Carolina Claims Top Spot, LSU Out of Top 5 & More From AP Top 25 Poll After Week 1

The opening week of the 2026-27 women’s college basketball season has already seen some major shakeups to the national picture. Week 1 saw the biggest shakeup in years: Michigan’s 39-game streak-ending win vaulted them to No. 2, while South Carolina has continued to set the pace up top. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and North Carolina see some of the biggest shifts in the AP Top 25 rankings. Here’s a closer look.

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1. South Carolina Gamecocks

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Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks remain at the top of the rankings after an impressive 2-0 start to their season. The reigning powerhouse opened with a 101-93 win over Maryland in Paris, before delivering an emphatic win over No. 12-ranked North Carolina. The Gamecocks received 32 of 33 first-place votes in the AP poll, showing that they are still the team to beat.

The team will next prepare for a major test against No. 3 USC on November 15, with a chance to strengthen their hold on the top spot.

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2. Michigan Wolverines

Kim Barnes Arico and the Wolverines are perhaps the biggest winners of opening week, climbing three spots from No. 5 to No. 2 with a massive statement. The fuel behind that rise was their 77-66 win over the then-No. 2 Huskies at Crisler Center, the highest-ranked win in program history, and it ended UConn’s 39-game regular-season winning streak. The Wolverines then followed it up with a comfortable win over Wright State to move to 2-0.

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This is the highest ranking in program history for Michigan women’s basketball, marking a significant milestone for Barnes Arico.

3. USC Trojans

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Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC holds steady at No. 3 after an explosive start to its 2026-27 campaign. The Trojans opened the season with back-to-back wins, scoring at least 100 points in both games and beating UNLV 100-68 and Utah State 118-40. The opening week also offered fans a chance to see JuJu Watkins, who saw the floor after missing all of last season.

The Trojans will face their first major test of the season on November 15, when they travel to Greenville to take on No. 1 South Carolina.

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4. UConn Huskies

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies have slipped two places to No. 4 following an early-season stumble against the Michigan Wolverines. A season-opening 77-66 loss to Michigan exposed issues with ball control, with the team logging 19 turnover. They then responded with a win over No. 10 Iowa to avoid a 0-2 start to the season.

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Sarah Strong has been the standout performer for the team, averaging 23.7 points and 7.3 rebounds through the first two contests. Up next for UConn is a showdown against No. 17 Ohio State before facing No. 7 Louisville three days later.

5. Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils have dropped one position to No. 5 despite starting their season with two double-digit wins. Kara Lawson’s squad has relied on a balanced scoring attack through their first two games, with Arianna Robinson and Aaliyah Crump averaging 12 points per game each.

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Duke will look to maintain early momentum as it moves through its non-conference schedule, and though it has slipped slightly in the rankings, its production has given Lawson plenty to be encouraged about.

6. Texas Longhorns

Vic Schaefer’s Longhorns remain at No. 6 after beginning the season with consecutive blowout wins. Madison Booker has established herself as the team’s centerpiece, scoring 30 points against Northern Colorado before adding 24 points against Fairleigh Dickinson.

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Texas entered the season with high expectations after being projected as one of the favorites in the SEC preseason poll. With Booker leading the charge, Schaefer’s team will try to turn their strong start into a deep postseason run.

7. Louisville Cardinals

Jeff Walz’s Cardinals hold onto their No. 7 position after cruising through their first three games. Louisville beat Bellarmine, Stetson, and Southern Indiana to start 3-0, with the early schedule offering a comfortable start before competition ranks up in week two.

Louisville will welcome No. 4 UConn to the KFC Yum! Center on November 15, giving Walz and his squad to potentially shake up the top of the AP rankings.

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8. Vanderbilt Commodores

Shea Ralph and the Commodores remain at No. 8 after showing off some solid offensive potential in their opening week. They scored 100 points in each of their first two games, beating Lipscomb 112-53 and Queens 100-42. Vanderbilt has looked comfortable on offense and will look to carry that momentum into a more challenging schedule.

After warming up against Morehead State and Western Kentucky, Vanderbilt will face No. 10 Iowa in a neutral-site contest and will show how Ralph’s squad can measure up against a ranked opponent.

9. LSU Tigers

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Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers stay at No. 9 despite putting together a record-breaking start to their season. LSU opened with a 129-35 win against Southeastern Louisiana, before facing Texas Southern for a 131-22 win. The first win was the largest margin in franchise history, and the second was the largest win in Division 1 history against a D-I opponent.

ZaKiyah Johnson has led the charge, averaging 25 points per game in the opening week. While LSU has yet to break into the top eight, they should climb soon if this production can be maintained.

T-10. UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins have climbed one place to a tie at No. 10, beginning their title-defense season with convincing wins over Lehigh and UC Irvine. Cori Close had to make significant changes after losing all of their starters from last season, but they seem to have worked out. Sienna Betts has emerged as an important returning player, averaging 16 points over the first week.

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The Bruins will next face off against Arizona as they continue to establish their identity.

T-10. Iowa Hawkeyes

Jan Jensen’s Hawkeyes hold onto No. 10 after a mixed opening week. After dominating Towson and Eastern Illinois, the team struggled against UConn, falling despite a 23-point outing from Chit-Chat Wright.

The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back against UNI before taking on Vanderbilt in a neutral-site game, having a chance to strengthen their standing against ranked competition.

12. Kentucky Wildcats

Kenny Brooks’ Wildcats have climbed two spots to No. 12 after starting the season with a 3-0 record. Their start included a ranked win against No. 25 NC State, with Asja Sivka delivering an impressive 32-point game. The forward, who has been cleared to play despite being drafted by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, has made an immediate impact.

Kentucky’s next game against Evansville is another chance to build momentum.

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame, led by Niele Ivey, has stayed at No. 13 after opening the season with solid wins against Villanova and Stonehill. Hannah Hidalgo has continued to establish herself as perhaps the most dynamic player in the country, logging 29.5 points, five assists, and 6.5 steals over the first two games.

Leah Macy has also started strong, averaging 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. Now, Notre Dame will look to build upon these opening performances as the season continues.

14. Oklahoma Sooners

Jennie Baranczyk’s Sooners are among the biggest risers in the latest poll, climbing a massive seven spots from No. 21. Oklahoma began the season with a massive 91-79 win against North Carolina before following it up with a win to move to 2-0.

LeeLee Bell has led the way, averaging 22.5 points and 10 rebounds over the opening week. Oklahoma will look to keep up its production to establish itself among the leading programs in the SEC.

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Mark Campbell and TCU remain at No. 15 after starting the season 3-0. Interestingly, TCU has scored at least 89 points in each game so far while holding their opponents to under 44 points. Their early performance shows off some solid ability to dominate on both sides of the ball.

Currently, they have five players averaging over 10 points per game, and will look to keep up the defensive intensity as the level of competition increases.

16. Washington Huskies

The Huskies hold onto their No. 16 ranking after opening the season with back-to-back wins over UC San Diego and Pacific. Tina Langley’s team has seen major contributions from Sayvia Sellers and Avery Howell, with both players averaging over 18 points and Sellers adding 8.5 assists per game.

Washington next faces Bakersfield before heading into a rivalry game against Washington State. The start has been encouraging, but Washington’s upcoming schedule will offer a better indication of potential in the Big Ten.

17. Ohio State Buckeyes

Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes have climbed one spot to No. 17 after starting the season 3-0. The Buckeyes delivered a particularly dominating performance against Central Michigan, beating them 103-36. Jaloni Cambridge has led the way, averaging over 20 points per game, while Elsa Lemmila adds 16.3 points and nine rebounds per game.

Ohio State’s biggest early-season challenge comes on November 12, when No. 4 UConn visits Columbus. The matchup gives the team a chance to make a big statement heading into week two.

18. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota has slipped one position to No. 18 despite starting with a major power-conference win over Marquette. Grace Grocholski was instrumental in that game, logging 25 points and 11 rebounds with five three-pointers made.

Next up, Dawn Plitzuweit’s team will turn its attention towards Southern before facing off against Kansas State. The Gophers will look to build on that road win and stay competitive as the schedule becomes more demanding.

T-19. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Jacie Hoyt and the Cowgirls have climbed three places to a tie at No. 19 after a dominant defensive start to their season. Oklahoma State held both Southern and Morgan State to under 40 points, showcasing major defensive upside. They also received an immediate boost from new addition Audi Crooks, who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds during opening week.

Crooks’ transition to the new program drew attention after she extended her double-digit scoring streak to 100, and the team now hopes to turn the strong start into a successful campaign.

T-19. Maryland Terrapins.

The Terrapins have climbed one spot to tie at No. 19 despite starting the season with a loss to No. 1 South Carolina. Brenda Frese and her team pushed the Gamecocks to a hard-fought game in Paris, falling short before bounding back with a win over George Mason.

The Terrapins will look to build through grit and fight as they maintain their place in the rankings.

21. Ole Miss Rebels

Yolett McPhee McCuin’s Rebels have dropped two spots to No. 21 despite starting the season with consecutive wins over Alcorn State and North Alabama. Jaida Civil and Jada Richard have been the two key contributors during opening week.

Ole Miss will look to climb back up after a face-off against UAlbany and Louisiana Tech before taking on No. 17 Ohio State on November 18.

22. Illinois Fighting Illini

Shauna Green’s Illinois squad has climbed one spot after starting the season with wins over Detroit Mercy and Southern. Cearah Parchment led the way with a 20-point-per-game average, while Berry Wallace contributed 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

Illinois will next take on SEMO on November 15, followed by Ball State. Green and the Illini will hope to maintain this early momentum over week two.

23. North Carolina Tar Heels

Courtney Banghart’s Tar Heels have suffered the most over the first week of college basketball, dropping 11 places from No. 12 to No. 23 in the biggest fall of the poll. UNC opened the season with consecutive losses to Oklahoma and South Carolina, struggling hard in the 84-39 loss to the Gamecocks.

The Tar Heels will now return home to face NC Central as they look to recover from a difficult opening week. Banghart and his squad will need to respond quickly to prevent the early struggles from becoming a bigger concern.

24. West Virginia Mountaineers

Mark Kellogg’s Mountaineers remain at No. 24 after starting the season 3-0. This included a notable win over Georgia Tech, with Skylar Forbes and Gia Cooke contributing. West Virginia also entered the season with confidence after being projected for fourth place in the Big 12 preseason poll.

The team will now prepare for a faceoff against Northwestern and will look to establish itself as a contender in the Big 12.

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers have entered the AP Top 25 at No. 25 after starting the season with two convincing wins. Nebraska beat both San Jose State and Western Illinois to earn its place in the rankings after receiving some votes in the preseason poll. Britt Prince has been a standout performer, averaging 21 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals.

Now, the team will look to build upon this early season success and maintain a spot in the top 25 and establish themselves as a team to watch in the Big Ten this season.