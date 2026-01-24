Michigan Legend Trey Burke Can’t Hold Back Tears as Dusty May & Co. Honor His Jersey

Michigan’s halftime score against Ohio State read 33-30 on Friday, setting the stage for a perfect welcome of their legend. Wolverines No. 3 Trey Burke arrived at Crisler Center center stage with pride as he saw his jersey raised to the rafters of the arena, which introduced his prowess to the professional circuit. It was a heartfelt and emotional evening for Burke, courtesy of the fans’ welcome, Dusty May, and the Wolverines’ honor, and he couldn’t help but shed a few tears.

Burke was there with his two children on Friday, who saw their father’s name listed alongside Wolverine greats like Cazzie Russell and others. “This is really home to me. I don’t have time to thank everybody, but I would love to thank the city of Columbus, Ohio, that I was born and raised in,” Burke said emotionally during the honoring ceremony.

Burke further emphasized the admiration he received from the Michigan Wolverines fans during his collegiate years. He added. “But Ann Arbor, you allow me an opportunity to showcase my skill set to the world, regardless of it was two years or four years. We did some special things in these 24 months.”

Notably, the honoring ceremony on Friday was a kind of manifestation of Burke’s wishes. The former Wolverines point guard had aspired to have his jersey retired to the rafters back in 2023, when he took center stage at the arena during the ceremony honoring the 2013 Wolverines team. And just three years later, amid a thrilling 74-62 Michigan-Ohio State contest, Burke finally received his flowers.

“I started this journey as a kid, just dreaming, man. It started with a prayer, and I was always overlooked, and I always played with a chip on my shoulder,” he added in his heartfelt speech.

Present Wolverines head coach May summed up Burke’s presence at the Crisler Center during the ceremony, stating, “There’s a warmth to him. There’s a great spirit. He has such a great appreciation for our staff and players.”

Trey Burke competed in just two seasons for the Wolverines before tipping off his NBA journey with the Utah Jazz. However, for Burke, it wasn’t about his tenure at the Wolverines or the accolades, but the impact he left with his performance. Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, and National College Player of the Year, all followed in his path. Additionally, his performances also led the Wolverines to their first National Championships final in 20 years.

His 2012-13 season was undoubtedly one of the most formidable collegiate seasons in the program’s history, with 18.6 ppg, 6.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. Burke was a significant contributor in the Wolverines’ National Championships final run in that season, where they lost 76-82 to Louisville in the finals, despite Burke’s 24-point game.

Trey Burke’s Call for a National Championship Receives Answer From Michigan Freshman

Despite missing out on a National Championship 13 years ago, Trey Burke has showcased his faith in the current Michigan team. After the honoring ceremony, Burke shouted at the crowd, “National Championship or Bust”, like a call to bring it back home for the first time since 1989.

Following up on a victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes, freshman Trey McKenney had the perfect answer for this. Speaking at the post-match conference, McKenney said, “I mean, that’s definitely the motto for us. I mean, that’s why we came in this summer, thinking and working hard every day.” Further in the conversation, McKenney also expressed his admiration for Burke, praising the latter’s impact on his career. “I grew up watching him, and he was one of my favorite players,” he said.

The Wolverines are in a comfortable position so far in the season. With 18-1, 8-1, they are second in the Big Ten conference and are favorites for the National Championships. The side has been formidable on offense and has powered through its opposition. However, Dusty May’s side has a few tricky games against ranked teams ahead. No.7 Nebraska is next for them, while No. 10 Michigan State follows. while Purdue, Duke, and Illinois await next month.

To keep their AP rankings intact, the Wolverines will have to keep their winning momentum going for a chance at a better seeding. Thus, with these challenges, can McKenney, May, and Co. stand up to Burke’s Call and fulfill the aspiration of a National Championship for the Wolverines? If so, who can pull off a season as Trey Burke did in 2012-13?