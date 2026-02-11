Michigan State vs UCLA WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

We have another ranked showdown on our hands, and this one is a Big Ten special. No. 2 UCLA Bruins, who simply cannot stop winning right now, will look to cap off their Michigan trip on a high note as they take on the Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball in what promises to be a compelling matchup.
UCLA have not tasted defeat since its setback against Texas, stringing together a 17-game winning streak under coach Cori Close. The Bruins have tightened defensively and found consistent scoring options during this run. Michigan State arrives with a 3–2 record over its last five contests, aiming to steady itself against one of the nation’s hottest teams.
A Top 15 battle awaits, and here’s the full breakdown of the matchup.
Michigan State vs UCLA: Where to watch
Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan
Watch on: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo
Michigan State vs UCLA: Injury report
UCLA Bruins
- No players are out injured
Michigan State Spartans
- Theryn Hallock
- Isa Alexander
Probable Starting Lineups
UCLA Bruins
- Lauren Betts
- Charlisse Leger-Walker
- Gianna Kneepkens
- Gabriela Jaquez
- Kiki Rice
Michigan State Spartans
- Grace VanSlooten
- Ines Sotelo
- Rashunda Jones
- Kennedy Blair
- Jalyn Brown
Prediction: Can UCLA keep winning?
The Bruins were finally pushed to the brink in their last outing against the Michigan Wolverines, narrowly escaping with a 69–66 victory. It was a reminder that even the hottest teams can be tested on the road. Meanwhile, the Spartans women’s basketball showed resilience of their own, erasing a 16-point deficit against Penn State Nittany Lions women’s basketball to snap their first losing streak of the season.
That comeback alone gives the Spartans fans reason to believe their side could be the one to end UCLA’s winning streak. The last time these two met, the Bruins had to work for it, eventually pulling away with a 75–69 victory. With travel fatigue potentially in play, this contest might tighten up again.
Even so, UCLA remains the favorite heading in.
They boast four players averaging at least 13 points per game, a clear reflection of their balanced offense. Anchoring the unit is 6-foot-7 force Lauren Betts, the All-American center averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while dominating the paint on both ends. She may have started the season a step slow, but Betts has since found her rhythm and is now operating at full throttle.
Statistically, UCLA appears to have the upper hand as well. The Bruins put up 86 points per game compared to Michigan State’s 85.3, a marginal difference offensively. But defense tells the real story. UCLA limits opponents to 57 points per contest, significantly tighter than Michigan State’s 63.3. That six-point defensive gap highlights where the Bruins truly separate themselves.
Naturally, ESPN gives the UCLA Bruins an 81.2 percent chance of coming away with the win, which feels fair considering their 17-game streak. Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans have struggled against ranked opponents this season, suffering losses to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Maryland Terrapins.
But games are not won on projections. Will UCLA extend its run, or can Michigan State pull off the upset? Let us know your prediction in the comments below.