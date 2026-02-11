Michigan State vs UCLA WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

We have another ranked showdown on our hands, and this one is a Big Ten special. No. 2 UCLA Bruins, who simply cannot stop winning right now, will look to cap off their Michigan trip on a high note as they take on the Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball in what promises to be a compelling matchup.

UCLA have not tasted defeat since its setback against Texas, stringing together a 17-game winning streak under coach Cori Close. The Bruins have tightened defensively and found consistent scoring options during this run. Michigan State arrives with a 3–2 record over its last five contests, aiming to steady itself against one of the nation’s hottest teams.

A Top 15 battle awaits, and here’s the full breakdown of the matchup.

Michigan State vs UCLA: Where to watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Watch on: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

Michigan State vs UCLA: Injury report

UCLA Bruins

No players are out injured

Michigan State Spartans

Theryn Hallock

Isa Alexander

Probable Starting Lineups

UCLA Bruins

Lauren Betts

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Gianna Kneepkens

Gabriela Jaquez

Kiki Rice

Michigan State Spartans

Grace VanSlooten

Ines Sotelo

Rashunda Jones

Kennedy Blair

Jalyn Brown

Prediction: Can UCLA keep winning?

The Bruins were finally pushed to the brink in their last outing against the Michigan Wolverines, narrowly escaping with a 69–66 victory. It was a reminder that even the hottest teams can be tested on the road. Meanwhile, the Spartans women’s basketball showed resilience of their own, erasing a 16-point deficit against Penn State Nittany Lions women’s basketball to snap their first losing streak of the season.

That comeback alone gives the Spartans fans reason to believe their side could be the one to end UCLA’s winning streak. The last time these two met, the Bruins had to work for it, eventually pulling away with a 75–69 victory. With travel fatigue potentially in play, this contest might tighten up again.

Even so, UCLA remains the favorite heading in.

They boast four players averaging at least 13 points per game, a clear reflection of their balanced offense. Anchoring the unit is 6-foot-7 force Lauren Betts, the All-American center averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while dominating the paint on both ends. She may have started the season a step slow, but Betts has since found her rhythm and is now operating at full throttle.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA 2025 Womens Basketball Regional Sweet 16: Ole Miss Vs UCLA MAR 28 Mar 28, 2025 Spokane, WA U.S.A. UCLA center Lauren Betts 51goes to the hoop between Ole Miss forward Christeen Iwuala 12 and Ole Miss forward Starr Jacobs 7 during the NCAA Women s Basketball Regional Sweet 16 game between UCLA Bruins and the Ole Miss Rebels. UCLA beat Ole Miss 76-62 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA. Thurman James / CSM Credit Image: Thurman James/Cal Media Spokane Wa USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250328_zma_c04_386.jpg ThurmanxJamesx csmphotothree370047

Statistically, UCLA appears to have the upper hand as well. The Bruins put up 86 points per game compared to Michigan State’s 85.3, a marginal difference offensively. But defense tells the real story. UCLA limits opponents to 57 points per contest, significantly tighter than Michigan State’s 63.3. That six-point defensive gap highlights where the Bruins truly separate themselves.

Naturally, ESPN gives the UCLA Bruins an 81.2 percent chance of coming away with the win, which feels fair considering their 17-game streak. Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans have struggled against ranked opponents this season, suffering losses to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Maryland Terrapins.

But games are not won on projections. Will UCLA extend its run, or can Michigan State pull off the upset? Let us know your prediction in the comments below.