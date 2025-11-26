Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More About the $1M Players Era Championship Game

Whether you love the concept or roll your eyes at it, the Players Era Festival has done one thing right: it brought heavyweight programs into the same orbit. And on Wednesday night, two of them step onto the floor with a million dollars hanging in the balance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a week of statement wins, Michigan and Gonzaga arrive in Las Vegas fighting for one more marquee victory and a serious NIL payout. Both teams earned their place in the final. Michigan crushed San Diego State 94-54 and then rolled past Auburn 102-72, while Gonzaga matched that energy, beating Maryland 100-61 after already handling a strong Alabama team.

Now it all comes down to this. Warmups start. Players tighten their laces. Coaches offer a few final words. For a moment, everything feels under control. But that calm is thinner than it looks. Because when two teams are this evenly matched, even a small change can flip the whole game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan vs Gonzaga: Injury report

Michigan:

Darryn Peterson: Hamstring injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterson, who scored 43 points on 25 shots across two games, may remain sidelined due to a hamstring issue. His return date is still uncertain, though his performance so far has been impressive.

Other than Peterson, Michigan is fully healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Gonzaga:

No injuries reported. The squad is fully fit and ready to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Michigan vs Gonzaga?

Date: Wednesday, November 26

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

TV: TNT, with Brian Anderson, Grant Hill, and Lauren Jbara on the call

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming: Available via TNT’s online platforms

Radio: Michigan Sports Network via LEARFIELD

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan vs. Gonzaga prediction

No. 7 Michigan faces No. 12 Gonzaga in a game that could be decided by just a few plays. Michigan is 6-0 in non-conference games and strong on the boards, averaging 44.2 rebounds per game, led by Aday Mara with 9.5. Gonzaga is also undefeated at 7-0 and has beaten every team with a winning record.

Both teams score a lot. Michigan averages 92.5 points per game, while Gonzaga allows 62.1 points per game.

Also, Gonzaga shoots 53% from the field, much higher than the 34.5% shooting allowed by Michigan to their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key players will be important:

Michigan:

Yaxel Lendeborg: 15.3 PPG

Morez Johnson Jr.: 13.5 PPG

Aday Mara: 10.6PPG

Elliot Cadeau: 9.6 PPG

Nimari Burnett: 8.0 PPG

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzaga:

Graham Ike: 17 PPG

Braden Huff: 16 PPG

Tyon Grant-Foster: 11.9PPG

Adam Miller: 9.6PPG

Mario Saint-Supery:9.1PPG

Yaxel Lendeborg’s scoring and speed could give Michigan the edge, while Graham Ike and Braden Huff keep Gonzaga dangerous.

Prediction: Michigan’s balanced team gives them a slight advantage, but Gonzaga is strong too. If Lendeborg plays as he has in the first two games, Michigan could win. Otherwise, Gonzaga’s shooting and defense could take over.

Final score prediction: Michigan 90, Gonzaga 87.

It will be a fast, exciting game from start to finish.

Big rewards at the Players Era Championship

The Players Era Championship is different from regular college basketball tournaments because of how the prize money works. In 2025, the championship game between No. 7 Michigan and No. 12 Gonzaga has $1 million for the winner and $500,000 for the runner-up. The third-place game, between No. 17 Tennessee and Kansas, gives $300,000 to the winner and $200,000 to the loser.

This system makes every game important and gives players extra NIL money on top of their normal season earnings. However, some people have criticized the format. Teams with similar records, like Iowa State and Kansas, can end up with very different results because of small differences in points, not overall performance.