Michigan vs Vanderbilt WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

While the rest of the country is locked into conference hoops, Vanderbilt is taking a different route. The Commodores are still unbeaten along with UConn, and now they are stepping outside conference play for a showdown with Michigan. It feels like a sneak peek at what March Madness might throw at us.

Vanderbilt are ranked 5th in the country and sitting at 5-0 in the SEC, a start you usually expect from teams like South Carolina or LSU. The Commodores are 18-0 to open the season, and now they get a real test against No. 8 Michigan.

The Wolverines sit at 15-2 with a 6-1 Big Ten record, and they’re the only team that nearly handed No. 1 UConn a loss, falling by just three on the road. There’s a lot to like on both sides, and the Coretta Scott King Classic has all the ingredients to be a thriller. Here’s everything you need to know about the showdown.

Michigan vs Vanderbilt: Where to Watch

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Watch on: FOX.

Streaming: Fubo

Michigan vs Vanderbilt: Injury Report

Vanderbilt Commodores

Madison Greene – OUT

Michigan Wolverines

No injury reported

Probable Starting Five

Vanderbilt Commodores

Sacha Washington

Aubrey Galvan

Mikayla Blakes

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda

Justine Pissott

Michigan Wolverines

Ashley Sofilkanich

Syla Swords

Mila Holloway

Olivia Olson

Brooke Quarles Daniels

Prediction: Can Vanderbilt continue their unbeaten run?

Vanderbilt come into this game after a close 89-84 win at Mississippi State. They know they need to keep winning if they want their historic run to continue. The Commodores lead the all-time series against Michigan 3-1, but Michigan won the most recent game back in 2008-09.

This game will come down to the guards. Both teams have a scorer and a playmaker who work well together. Vanderbilt has Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan, while Michigan has Olivia Olson and Syla Swords. Whoever wins this matchup might win the game.

Of course, all eyes will be on Mikayla Blakes. She already has five 30-point games this season and is coming off a 38-point explosion at Mississippi State. But that’s not all! Blakes leads the SEC and ranks second in the country at 25.6 points per game this season.

But Michigan isn’t short on firepower either. They’ve got a trio that can hurt you in different ways. Olivia Olson puts up 18.1 points and grabs 5.5 boards a night. Syla Swords gives them 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. And Mila Holloway chips in 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. That’s three players who can score, rebound, and make plays.

Numbers-wise, it’s slightly tilted toward Michigan as well. The Wolverines average 88.6 points per game and hold opponents to 58.4, whereas Vanderbilt average 86.9 points per game and holds teams to 57.6 per night.

Maybe that’s exactly why ESPN gives Michigan a 68.3% chance to win. They have more depth, and that could be a big factor on Monday. Michigan can rotate more players, stay fresh, and keep pressure on you for four quarters. But we’ve also seen Vandy hang with good teams all year. That LSU game is the perfect example.

Can Vanderbilt pull off another big one? We think their unbeaten run might finally end, but what about you? Let us know in the comments down below!