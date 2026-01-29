Michigan Red Flags Impossible To Ignore Despite Dusty May Ending Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska Streak – Report

What seemed like an impossible run has finally come to a halt as the Nebraska Cornhuskers were beaten by the Michigan Wolverines, bringing an end to a 24-game winning streak. Dusty May and his team went 5-0 since their last loss against Wisconsin and improved to 19-1 overall, but still, there are gaps that stood out in their game, felt basketball writer Kyle Boon as he joined CBS Sports’ Chris Williamson.

“Yeah, not the cleanest game from either team, and for Michigan to get this win. The way that they played was really impressive because they did not do a good job of taking care of the ball, which has been a theme for this Wolverines team throughout the season. The defensive lapses that we saw in the first half carried over into the second half for Michigan, but Nebraska could not take advantage,” went on Boon, giving his unfiltered verdict on the matter of how Dusty May and his boys found it difficult to retain possession.

Dusty May’s Michigan screwed up big time when it came to managing the ball. A total of 19 turnovers is not a good look for any team, especially not for a top team like Michigan. Even the 3-point shooting did not have the precision it should have warranted (23%). That makes you think what would have happened had Trey McKenney not made that game-changing tiebreaking layup with 1:07 left. Michigan would probably be regretting the defensive errors by now had Trey not come in clutch.

By the time the game ended, McKenney had 11 points for Michigan off the bench. Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara scored 10 apiece. Morez Johnson Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines. As a matter of fact, no Wolverine player went without scoring. But amidst all the names that day, freshman McKenney certainly got the coach’s attention with his fearless approach that helped Michigan snatch a win right out of Nebraska’s hands.

Michigan Coach Goes Ga-Ga Over Freshman’s Maturity in Tough Games

Well, you can’t help but appreciate when the youngsters in your team show the toughness and resilience that is most needed in difficult times. What Trey McKenney did against Nebraska will surely go down as one of the greatest moments in his college career, which he is bound to look back on with fond memories.

“Trey’s poise. I thought his three free throws were probably the biggest points of the game,” May said in the postgame press conference. “He knocks down those three free throws, and you could almost see that sense of belief that ‘Now we’re going to start; our defense is on now; let’s find a way,'” said Dusty May on how much McKenney’s free throws helped reduce the deficit and the pressure of the team.

Imago Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) attempts a free throw against Villanova during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

As Trey sank those free throws with just under eight minutes remaining in the game, it brought Michigan within four points of the Cornhuskers, who had led by as many as nine points throughout the second half. That lined everything up for the Wolverines as it brought them back on course. The final drama was yet to unfold, of course.

As time trickled down to the final buzzer, Trey rolled in a driving layup to put the Wolverines up by 2 points, and that pretty much sealed the fate of the game. Aday Mara did the rest, sinking in a free throw to clinch the game with mere seconds remaining on the clock.

Michigan’s difficulty in finding openings and possessions might have come to the fore, but it also showcased that they have a team that does not panic in the face of adversity. More so when your youngsters play with such passion that belie their age. Trey McKenney was able to achieve that against Nebraska, and Dusty May will hope for another such miracle as they clash with their state rivals, Michigan State, in a few days.