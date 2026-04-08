Michigan Wolverines’ POY Reportedly Emerges as ‘Primary Target’ For Miami Heat

As Michigan still celebrates its first National Championship in men’s basketball since 1989, the Wolverines’ key starter and arguably Player of the Year has been zeroed in on by an iconic NBA franchise.

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Michigan will probably see at least three key players enter the NBA Draft, headlined by senior Yaxel Lendeborg. While Lendeborg’s journey from JUCO to being a National Champion is fascinating and inspirational, the 23-year-old finds himself on Miami’s radar ahead of the NBA Draft.

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The Miami Heat has a first-round pick projected to be somewhere between 13 and 17. And according to Miami Heat insider Greg Sylvander, the storied NBA Franchise has identified Yaxel Lendeborg as a primary target in the upcoming draft.

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Lendeborg’s draft stock has risen considerably as the senior led the Michigan Wolverines to their first National Championship in over 30 years, only their second in basketball. The senior forward is a safe top-20 pick in almost every mock draft, with some projections even putting him in lottery contention.

The 23-year-old was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and averaged 18 points in the NCAA Tournament as Michigan became the first men’s basketball team to cross the 90-point mark five times in a single National Tournament.

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Lendeborg has developed into an elite 3-and-D option, and the Heat would love to add his 37.2% three-point shooting to their frontcourt. Miami currently has Andrew Wiggins and Simone Fontecchio as the only forwards boasting a better three-point production than Lendeborg.

Miami’s need for a forward like Lendeborg is underscored by the uncertainty surrounding Andrew Wiggins and Simone Fontecchio. While both were reportedly on the trade block, no deals materialized. Now, with Fontecchio entering free agency and Wiggins likely to exercise a player option that still allows him to be traded, the Heat are clearly looking for a stable, long-term piece in the frontcourt.

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Hence, in Lendeborg, Miami is looking at a seasoned rookie with a work ethic that will fit right into the Heat culture developed by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat will now hope Lendeborg’s recent success doesn’t elevate his draft stock to a place where he becomes unattainable.

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Michigan head coach Dusty May highlights ‘one of the most unique’ career journeys

As Yaxel Lendeborg battled through pain against UConn in the NCAA Tournament final game to become a National Champion, Michigan head coach Dusty May couldn’t help but highlight the 23-year-old’s hardened path to success.

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Lendeborg belonged to an elite high school class but didn’t enter college basketball as a highly rated recruit. Joining Michigan after two years with UAB, the forward found himself among a hungry bunch under Dusty May, who found a leader in the 23-year-old.

For Dusty May, simply having a leader like Lendeborg on the team was invaluable this season, as the 23-year-old was going through a personal battle, with his mom undergoing cancer treatment.

“His mom having cancer, all the other side stories that come with this, they evolved organically, and (he’s) such a great person,” May said on TODAY. “Just thankful that he spent his last year with us.”

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Lendeborg missed most of his high school basketball years and only ended up at UAB after three years at Arizona Western College. Even after impressing in the two seasons at UAB, the 23-year-old could have entered the NBA Draft. However, he chose the transfer portal instead, coming to Michigan to gamble on the decision, aiding his draft stock when he enters.

And at Michigan, Lendeborg found himself among a bunch of transfers brought in by Dusty May & Co. The 23-year-old became a prominent figure on the roster, and his senior year has seen him take on a leadership role, something May and the Michigan faithful would appreciate.

The only question left is whether Lendeborg’s championship run has boosted his stock so high that he’s drafted before Miami even gets a chance to call his name.