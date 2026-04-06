Michigan’s Dusty May vs UConn’s Dan Hurley Net Worth & Salary: Who Is the Richer Coach in 2026?

While Dan Hurley and Dusty May are preparing their teams for a National Championship showdown, an entirely different battle is being waged on their respective bank statements.

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As the dust settles on March Madness, we have our two National finalists in men’s college basketball – Dusty May’s Michigan Wolverines and Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies. While Michigan has had a dominant NCAA Tournament so far, UConn survived Duke thanks to a 35-foot buzzer-beater and is vying for a third National title in the last four years.

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Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines can bring the title back home to the Big Ten, following in the footsteps of rivals Michigan State, as Tom Izzo led the Spartans to the National Championship in 2000. Meanwhile, Dan Hurley can add a third National Title to his resume, and this one will be even more special, considering how competitive the Rick Pitino-led St. John’s has been in the Big East conference.

One of these championship coaches is among the highest-paid in the sport, while the other’s net worth is surprisingly modest, but that could all change after one final game. Where do they stand now?

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What Is Dusty May’s Net Worth & Salary in 2026?

Dusty May earns an annual salary of over $5.1 million at Michigan, with his base salary being around $4.6 million. While not much is publicly known about the men’s basketball head coach’s private life, Spanish publication MARCA estimates his net worth to be over $1 million and somewhere between $1 million and $2 million.

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Dusty May’s annual retention bonus is currently $150,000, with the figure expected to rise to $450,000 in 2027. Over his entire career as a basketball coach, the 49-year-old has earned approximately $16.7 million.

What Is Dan Hurley’s Net Worth & Salary in 2026?

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UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley is one of the highest-earning coaches in men’s basketball, pocketing roughly $8 million as an annual salary. However, his base salary stands at a meager $400,000, with the 53-year-old earning a lot in additional bonuses, performance incentives, and compensation for other obligations over his six-year deal with the Huskies.

His retention bonus is $1 million annually, and over $6 million of his annual earnings comes from the supplemental compensation, which covers media, speaking, and consulting obligations.

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Dan Hurley’s net worth is somewhere between $5 million and $15 million, with his Connecticut home alone valued at over $2 million. The 53-year-old’s career earnings exceed $25 million.

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Dusty May vs Dan Hurley Salary Comparison

Category Dusty May Dan Hurley Team Michigan UConn Base Salary $4.6 million $400,000 Total Earnings $16.7 million $25 million Contract Value (Valid Until 2030) $25.5 million $50 million

Who Has the Higher Net Worth in 2026?

Dan Hurley’s net worth is considerably higher, as the UConn coach’s Connecticut house alone is worth more than May’s entire estimated net worth.

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However, Dan Hurley has been earning considerably higher figures for a while now, with Michigan being Dusty May’s first high-paying head coach stint in college basketball. We can expect the figures to change soon, with Michigan likely to reward May with an improved contract once again.

Also, May’s base salary is higher than Hurley’s, who ends up earning a high figure annually because of the media and mentorship obligations as part of his contract. A revised Michigan contract could elevate May’s annual earnings further if the package starts including clauses that feature in Hurley’s UConn deal.

Their fortunes could change quickly after the 2026 National Championship game, especially with Dusty May being linked heavily with the vacant UNC head coach job.