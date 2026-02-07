Mick Cronin Keeps Door Open for Amari Bailey’s NBA-to-UCLA Return With 30-Second Message

As former UCLA star Amari Bailey explores a controversial return to the NCAA after a season in the NBA, his former coach Mick Cronin isn’t closing the door on a reunion. Over the last few months, you may have seen some pros get back into college to continue their basketball journey, but what makes Bailey’s case different is that, unlike them, he has actually played in the NBA.
After being selected as the No. 41 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bailey appeared in 10 NBA games during his rookie season. However, while it’s not clear which program he wants to join, coach Cronin may be open to welcoming him, given that Bailey used to play for UCLA before leaving for the professional league.
Speaking to the media about Bailey’s situation in his latest appearance, Cronin was very careful with his words, but he didn’t shy away from showing the 21-year-old his support.
“Amari’s case, I love Amari, I’ll always support Amari. I thought he was eloquent in things he said, and I always support him,” the coach said. “As far as you know, I don’t have any comment over if we’re going to recruit, Amari, and all that type of stuff. My job for my former players are supporting, and I don’t blame him for trying because he’s only 21.”
#UCLA head coach Mick Cronin on Amari Bailey:
— Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 6, 2026
— Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 6, 2026
Though this message didn’t confirm anything, it certainly didn’t shut anything down either.
During the 2022-23 NCAA season, as a Bruin man, Amari Bailey averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in what was his lone season at the program. Since then, he has bounced around the professional ranks. From stints with the Hornets to signing with the Brooklyn Nets before being waived less than a month later. After that, he continued his journey across multiple G League stops, searching for stability and opportunity.
“Right now I’d be a senior in college,” Bailey said in an interview with ESPN. “I’m not trying to be 27 years old playing college athletics. No shade to the guys that do; that’s their journey. But I went to go play professionally and learned a lot, went through a lot. So, like, why not me?”
But the question is, assuming he wins the fight to get back in this world, even when NCAA president, Charlie Baker and senior vice president Tim Buckley made it clear that the association does not grant eligibility to players who have signed NBA contracts, who will he play for?
UCLA or Elsewhere? Amari Bailey Makes His Next Move
After James Nnaji returned to college basketball to play for Baylor despite going professional, and Charles Bediako secured a temporary restraining order to suit up for Alabama after spending three years in the G League, Amari Bailey also openly confirmed his desire to go back to college.
But even if the NCAA grants him eligibility, Bailey could choose to play somewhere other than UCLA.
As per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Amari Bailey recently scheduled a college visit to Grand Canyon University, signaling that his return, if permitted, may not automatically mean a reunion.
“It’s not a stunt. I’m really serious about going back. I just want to improve my game, change the perception of me and just show that I can win,” Bailey added.
Though it sounds fair to give a 21-year-old a chance to come back to college, given his age, doing so could erase the line that separates pros from college kids. But what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!
