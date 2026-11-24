Mikayla Blakes missed every three-pointer she attempted against Arizona, yet the Wildcats still had no answer for the Vanderbilt guard in Jacksonville. Even on a cold night from beyond the arc, the reigning SEC Player of the Year dictated the tempo from start to finish. By the final buzzer, she had turned an off perimeter shooting night into another landmark entry in a remarkable scoring run.

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Following Vanderbilt’s opening game of the Scout Jacksonville Classic at The Reef in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 23, 2026, the official NCAA March Madness women’s basketball account on X spotlighted Mikayla Blakes’ latest statistical feat. Highlighting how reliably the junior guard has reached double figures across three seasons, the account summed up the milestone simply:

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“Another game, another double-digit performance. That’s 60 in a row 🔥”

As highlighted in the NCAA March Madness X post, Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 93–62 rout of Arizona to extend her double-digit scoring streak to 60 consecutive games, having reached at least 10 points in every outing since January 2, 2025. Entering Monday’s matchup, Vanderbilt Athletics noted the run was already the longest by a Commodore since at least the 1999–2000 season and the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division I. Against the Wildcats, Blakes pushed that mark to 60 while helping fuel a 31-point neutral-site victory.

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How Mikayla Blakes’ Scoring Consistency Powers Vanderbilt

What stood out most about Blakes’ 24-point night was how she produced without relying on outside shots. Shooting 6-of-15 from the field—with all six makes inside the arc—and 0-of-4 from three-point range, she attacked the paint to draw 12 fouls and finish 12-of-15 at the free-throw line. She added eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes, scoring 11 first-quarter points and reeling off six straight points in the third after Arizona trimmed the gap to 14.

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Blakes’ milestone came inside a balanced, turnover-forcing effort from Vanderbilt rather than a one-player show. Junior forward Mia Woolfolk led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-13 free-throw shooting, while Madison Greene added 12 points and Aiyana Mitchell chipped in 10. Defensively, the Commodores forced 29 Arizona turnovers—converting them into 36 points—tallied 15 steals, and piled up 48 points in the paint despite shooting just 3-of-16 from deep.

That defensive pressure broke the game open well before halftime. After jumping out to a 27–19 lead after one quarter, Vanderbilt held Arizona to 11 points in the second period to build a 54–30 halftime cushion. Although Arizona answered with 27 third-quarter points, Vanderbilt maintained a 75–57 lead entering the fourth and held the Wildcats to just five points in the final period. Freshman Jasleen Green led Arizona with 14 points overall.

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Monday’s outing continued a streak that has stayed unbroken even through early-season tests. Mikayla Blakes scored 20 points in a 75–65 loss to Iowa on November 15 to reach 58 straight double-digit games, then followed with 15 points against North Alabama on November 18 for her 59th while becoming just the sixth player in program history to pass 1,800 career points. Her 24-point effort in Jacksonville pushed her career total to 1,834.

Through seven games in 2026–27, that floor has remained remarkably steady even with a slow start from three-point range. Blakes is averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 steals while shooting 92.3% from the free-throw line (36-of-39) and committing just six total turnovers across seven starts. That all-around control builds directly on her 2025–26 sophomore campaign, when she led NCAA Division I at 27.0 points per game and set the Division I sophomore single-season scoring record with 918 points while reaching double figures in every contest.

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Still, head coach Shea Ralph made clear after Vanderbilt’s November 9 win over Morehead State that winning outweighs individual accolades for Mikayla Blakes, praising how her playmaking gives teammates confidence across a deeper roster. Eight assists alongside 24 points against Arizona captured that balance in real time.

With the victory, Vanderbilt improved to 6–1 and concludes the Scout Jacksonville Classic against Oregon State on November 25 while Arizona fell to 4–2. Even on a night without a made three-pointer, Mikayla Blakes showed her scoring consistency travels through contact, free throws, and decision-making. Paired with a disruptive defense and a surging supporting cast, that reliability gives the Commodores strong momentum heading into December.