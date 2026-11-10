Mikayla Blakes Moves Past SEC Legend for All-Time Career Milestone in Vanderbilt’s Dominant Win

On Monday night at Memorial Gymnasium, the Commodores steamrolled Morehead State 102-50 for their third straight 100-point game, something no Vanderbilt team has done before. But while the scoreboard did the shouting, Mikayla Blakes was quietly rewriting something older than this season’s hype: the list of the best scorers the program has ever had.

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Mikayla Blakes moved into seventh place on Vanderbilt’s all-time scoring list, passing Christina Foggie.

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Blakes finished the night with 25 points, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes, and she cleared Foggie’s total of 1,743 points in the first half.

Foggie is a name that carries weight in Nashville. She played from 2011 to 2014, led the SEC in scoring twice (including 19.0 points per game as a senior), and still holds the school record for career three-pointers with 276. She was a WBCA All-American honorable mention, was drafted 24th overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2014, and was honored as one of 14 SEC Legends at the 2024 SEC Tournament.

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Blakes got there fast. She started this season at 1,687 career points, eighth on the list. Her 27 points against Lipscomb, 24 against Queens and 25 on Monday brought her total to 1,763. She did it in her third season, while Foggie needed four.

Next up is Carla Thomas, who scored 1,774 points from 2004 to 2007.

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The game gave her plenty of room. Vanderbilt led 28-8 after one quarter and 53-26 at halftime, when Blakes already had 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The defense did most of the damage, forcing 24 turnovers, making 17 steals and holding Morehead State to 19-of-48 shooting. Mia Woolfolk added 20 points, Aubrey Galvan had 18 points and 10 assists, and Aiyana Mitchell had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The milestone is part of a bigger pattern. Blakes has scored in double figures in 56 straight games, the longest streak in school history. She extended her 20-point streak to 18 games, the longest active run among Division I players. She was also the nation’s scoring leader last season at 27.0 points per game, and she set the SEC single-season record with 918 points.

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As a team, Vanderbilt has won 23 straight games against non-SEC opponents and 31 straight nonconference games at home.

What 2026-27 Could Look Like for Blakes and Vanderbilt

Expectations around this team are higher than they have been in years. Vanderbilt opened the season ranked ninth in the preseason coaches poll after reaching the Sweet 16 last year for the first time since 2008-09. Blakes was named a preseason All-American and the SEC’s preseason Player of the Year. She has also made her own goal clear.

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“I’d say a Final Four team. Yeah. Or a championship team,” she said before the season.

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Outside predictions are a little more cautious, but they still give the Commodores a real shot. All five voters on one preseason panel picked South Carolina to win the SEC, but one of them put Vanderbilt in the Final Four, which will be played in Columbus, Ohio. .

The road ahead gives all of it a chance to play out. Vanderbilt hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday and plays at Iowa on Nov. 15. On Dec. 3, it faces Notre Dame, the team that ended its Sweet 16 run last March.

As for Blakes, she has said she plans to stay at Vanderbilt for four years, and she is listed as a 2028 WNBA prospect, so there is plenty of time to climb. For now, she has her eyes on Carla Thomas, and the Commodores are 3-0 and scoring like no Vanderbilt team before them.