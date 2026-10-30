Mikaylah Williams Headlines Alongside Zakiyah Johnson as LSU Crushes Loyola in 2nd Preseason Exhibition Game

Five three-pointers from Mikaylah Williams gave LSU a perimeter threat Loyola could not solve. But she was not the only problem. ZaKiyah Johnson added another scoring punch, and the two of them turned the Tigers’ final preseason exhibition into a statement. Loyola had no answer for either.

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The No. 9 Tigers defeated Loyola of New Orleans 119-54 on Thursday, October 29, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mikaylah led all scorers with 23 points and five assists, while Johnson added 22 points and nine rebounds.

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Seven LSU players reached double figures. They led 61-20 at halftime and 90-38 entering the final quarter. Johnson’s impact also drew a detailed assessment from head coach Kim Mulkey, who highlighted what the sophomore brings beyond scoring.

“The only thing I would say is that fouls would keep her off the floor because she can play the four, she can play the perimeter for us. How do you keep her off the boards? You can’t really block her out. She’s always around the ball. And she’s just a special talent.” Mulkey said.

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Mulkey’s comments reflected Johnson’s importance to LSU’s lineup flexibility. The sophomore finished 10-of-16 from the field and added two steals, complementing her nine rebounds with activity on both ends.

Johnson can operate around the basket, while her perimeter role gives LSU options when the Tigers adjust their personnel. She was named to the Katrina McClain Award preseason watch list on October 29, following her selection to the SEC All-Freshman Team last season.

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Williams’ Perimeter Shooting Adds Another Dimension to LSU

Mikaylah Williams provided perimeter threat. She shot 9-of-14 overall and 5-of-6 from three-point range, while creating for teammates with five assists. The senior entered the season after earning First Team All-SEC and AP All-America honorable mention recognition in 2025-26.

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Her perimeter production has been a consistent strength: Mikaylah led LSU with 50 made three-pointers in 2025-26 and recorded at least 20 points in seven games (including postseason). She was also named to the Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list on October 28. Against Loyola, her efficiency gave LSU a reliable scoring source from outside.

LSU’s production extended beyond its two leading scorers. MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Lola Lampley each finished with 16 points, while Grace Knox and Laila Reynolds added 12 apiece. Freshman Anna Minaeva made her collegiate debut with 10 points and five rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from the field. Seven players in double figures showed how many options LSU could turn to, even as the team continues to settle into its combinations.

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The Tigers’ defensive activity helped create that offensive volume. LSU recorded 22 steals and scored 48 points off takeaways, according to its official game recap. Fulwiley accounted for eight steals, while Knox had three of LSU’s five blocks.

LSU also controlled the glass, outrebounding Loyola 41-29. That collective effort matters for a team whose coach has stressed that rebounding cannot rest on one frontcourt player.

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“We don’t have that dominant rebounding big. So we’ve got to do it at all positions. And that is really something that we do work a lot on in practice.” Mulkey said.

The win followed LSU’s 159-31 exhibition victory over UNT Dallas on October 22, completing a preseason slate in which the Tigers scored 278 points across two games. The exhibitions offered encouraging production, but they do not settle the questions that will come against regular-season competition.

LSU opens its 2026-27 season against Southeastern Louisiana on November 2 at the Maravich Center. Williams’ shooting, Johnson’s versatility, and the contributions around them give the Tigers strengths to carry into that opener; the next test is sustaining them when the games count.