Mike White Breaks Silence on Growing Concerns for No. 25 Georgia Ahead of Western Carolina Game

Head coach Mike White of No. 25 Georgia is dealing with an unexpected problem for a team that leads the nation in scoring as they get ready to host Western Carolina on Thursday night. The Bulldogs scored an impressive 98.3 points per game and had a 9-1 record that put them in the Top 25 for the first time in almost a year. However, White’s pre-game press conference revealed that there were communication issues on defense that could hinder their progress as SEC play approaches.

White was very clear about what his team’s biggest worry was going into the game. “Communication has been something that has been a detriment for us, especially defensively. We’ve thrown a lot at our guys; we’re doing different things defensively, which makes communication even more important. It’s not a generic, basic defense that we can just get really good at, because there aren’t a lot of reads or a lot of changes. We’re playing a defense that can change throughout. We’re pressing in different ways, going in different ways, switching in different ways. And so we’ve got to talk at a higher level.” White explained.

When you look at Georgia’s defensive stats, the problems with their defense become clearer. The Bulldogs give up 70.6 points per game, which puts them 119th in the country. Their 8.5 blocks per game, which is the most in the country, hides some weaknesses, but White’s complicated defensive scheme needs constant communication, which hasn’t always happened in 10 games.

Even with these problems, White is still sure that the program is on the right track. “We’ve said it for a long time, you know, Georgia can be good basketball, right? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be, so we’re pretty good,” White stated. “The rest of our league is too, and we’ve got to continue to get better.”

That feeling is because Georgia’s 205th-ranked schedule has helped their stats, but hasn’t really helped them get ready for their next games against No. 21 Auburn and defending national champion Florida.

The game against Western Carolina is the last chance for them to work on their defensive communication before the SEC gauntlet starts. Georgia can use White’s complicated defensive schemes against the Catamounts, who are 0-6 on the road and give up 78.3 points per game.

This is a good time for Georgia to do so without too many problems. White uses an 11-man rotation, which differs from other Power Conference teams.

Mike White Keeps Perspective Amid Georgia’s Historic Breakthrough

Mike White won’t let the Top 25 ranking raise expectations beyond what his team has actually done, even though defensive changes are the main focus right now. Georgia just did something the program hadn’t done since the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons: they made the AP Top 25 in consecutive years. Most coaches would be riding that wave of momentum, but White knows that being ranked and being battle-tested are two very different things.

“We’re human, and we’d rather be ranked than unranked, win than lose, all those things, right?” White acknowledged during his press conference, showing he’s not above admitting the satisfaction that comes with recognition. But he quickly pivoted to what matters more. “It’s ok to feel good about, it’s good for our fans, but …. we’ve got to get better.”

White learned these lessons the hard way while he was playing at Ole Miss. He was the Rebels’ starting point guard from 1995 to 1999. During that time, he led the team to three NCAA tournament appearances and won the program’s first-ever tournament victory. When March comes, the hype from December doesn’t matter.

The schedule for Georgia tells the whole story. The Bulldogs will play Western Carolina on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then West Georgia and Long Island University before the end of the year.

These games won’t change the fact that they have the 205th hardest schedule. White knows what they are: practice rounds before the SEC grind test everything his team says they are.