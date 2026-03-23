Milan Momcilovic 2026 NBA Draft Projection: Where Will Iowa State’s 6’8″ Shooter Be Picked?

Milan Momcilovic is one of the most lethal shooters in college basketball, but that elite skill might not be enough to make him a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Being in his junior year at the Cyclones, Momcilovic is eligible for the upcoming NBA draft in June. While he hasn’t highlighted his decision to move into the draft or stay for his senior collegiate year, the narratives have framed him as a draft prospect, though.

After all, it’s a dream for every basketball player to make that seamless transition from the collegiate circuit to the pro level, while bagging a lucrative contract with a top NBA team. For a 6’8″ forward shooting nearly 50% from three-point range, Milan Momcilovic’s draft stock should be soaring. So why are some projections leaving him out of the draft entirely? Let’s delve into how his future can possibly look in the coming months.

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What Are Milan Momcilovic’s Strengths and Weaknesses?

There’s no doubt that volume shooting, specifically from beyond the arc, is where Momcilovic thrives. In his ongoing junior season with Iowa State, he’s averaging north of 49% from deep and a staggering 51.3% from the field. Currently, he ranks fourth this season in terms of successful three-pointers made with 3.7 per game. Besides, his 6’8” stature enables him to catch the ball and shoot over defenders with ease, making him a threat to deal with on the court.

Possessing such an elite skill set in shooting, despite being a forward, is truly commendable and puts him in that box of stretch forwards. These qualities, along with a high IQ on the court, help Momcilovic find driving lanes near the paint and even create space for his teammates while drawing the opposition’s defenders with his perimeter shooting.

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Additionally, his ability to handle the ball is a major plus, as evidenced by his averaging fewer than 1 turnover per game across his collegiate career. It must be noted that Momcilovic’s prowess as a shooter isn’t a one-off occurance, rather it’s something that he has displayed over the seasons. In his overall collegiate career, too, Momcilovic is averaging nearly 46% from the field, a staggering number in that regard.

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But such elite qualities haven’t come without an Achilles’ heel. Defense has been a major weakness in his decorated offensive portfolio. Although he has improved in defensive rebounding over his collegiate years, his man-to-man defense isn’t considered strong and will require significant work for him to complement his move to the NBA. Momcilovic’s numbers this season, boasting just 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals, ain’t substantial either and echo the same sentiment.

Where Is Milan Momcilovic Projected to Be Picked in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Milan’s irregularities in the defensive spectrum narratives around his NBA draft projections have also led to multiple narratives. While many projections have emphasized Momcilovic’s skill set as a volume scorer. For instance, the ESPN mock draft has placed Momcilovic as a No. 45 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets via the LA Clippers.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Iowa State at Purdue Dec 6, 2025 West Lafayette, Indiana, USA Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic 22 looks to get past Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer 17 during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. West Lafayette Mackey Arena Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJacobxMusselmanx 20251206_tbs_tv4_041

In similar lines, Momcilovic went as the No. 51 second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors via the Los Angeles Lakers in a Bleacher Report NBA mock draft, quite a fitting story, as he would have played with a certain Steph Curry, possibly the best shooter in league history.

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But, on the contrary, several drafts, including The Athletic’s mock draft, have pushed the narrative that Momcilovic will go undrafted in the upcoming draft. It might largely trace back to his shortcomings as a rim protector, which may have led him to lose confidence in some NBA projections. But a lot of it will focus on how an NBA team wants to frame its roster, so Momcilovic could be a possible projection.

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Which NBA Teams Could Draft Milan Momcilovic and What Is His Ceiling?

Momcilovic’s shooting might open boundaries to multiple options in the NBA draft. For instance, the Warriors remain a viable option. Steve Kerr’s system has often prioritized players who can stretch the court and showcase elite offensive versatility. And the Iowa Cyclones forward is exactly that. But with his defense still in progress, it won’t be surprising if Momcilovic lands a two-way contract, allowing him to improve his defense in the NBA G League before transitioning to the first team.

The San Antonio Spurs are another team where Momcilovic can fit in, courtesy of his strong mid-range shooting, ability to create gaps near the paint, and a bit of added physicality alongside Victor Wembanyama, in addition to his elite shooting. In the current landscape, Momcilovic can fit into a role like Jalen Johnson’s with the Atlanta Hawks or Keegan Murray’s with the Sacramento Kings.

Other possible teams that can draft Momcilovic include the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Final Prediction: Where Will Milan Momcilovic Land in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Milan Momcilovic is a major possibility for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2026 NBA draft as a second-round pick. To understand the math behind it, you’ll have to delve into the dynamics that Momcilovic provides and the requirements of the Nets. As stated earlier, the Iowa Cyclones players are more of a stretch forward than a traditional forward and are laced with impressive shooting.

And according to the NBA numbers this season, the Nets have been one of the most inconsistent teams, shooting just 44% from the field and ranking well down the pecking order. Thus, throwing in Momcilovic among the likes of Michael Porter Jr. won’t be a bad move that the Nets front office can make in the draft, given the elite shooting he can offer, possibly from the bench at times.

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Moreover, it’s also suited by the fact that the Nets have some strong elite defensive players in Ziarie Williams and Nic Claxton, who can complement Momcilovic’s brief shortcomings on the court at times. With the NBA draft set to tip off in a couple of months, it’s just a brief wait till we get to know Milan Momcilovic’s fate in the upcoming 2026 NBA draft. What are your thoughts regarding Momcilovic’s projection at the draft? Do let us know in the comments.