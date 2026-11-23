On November 14, around 10:15 p.m., LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley was apprehended in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after allegedly hitting a Louisiana Department of Public Safety officer with a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop following an LSU football game against Texas. She subsequently missed two games against Troy and Fairleigh Dickinson. However, following a $20,000 bond posted by AAA Bail Services the very next day, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and Louisiana State Police dropping the two felony charges against her the next Friday, and Fulwiley herself issuing a public apology, speculation began on when she will return for LSU. Well, the speculation can now be put to bed.

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“MiLaysia Fulwiley will be available to play for #LSU against Belmont tonight, I’m told,” USA Today’s Cory Diaz wrote on X.

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Fulwiley’s return is a huge boost for the Tigers. While they had convincing wins against Troy (116-70) and FDU (91-33), Fulwiley’s 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game won’t be missed anymore. While her return is now official, the Tigers never once tried to hide it.

Upon Fulwiley’s arrest, LSU kept its response brief.

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“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” the school said.

However, once her charges dropped, it did not take long for social media posts to arrive.

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One post featured two separate graphics. One took stock of her growing resume, pointing to back-to-back SEC Sixth Woman of the Year selections in 2025 and 2026. Her accolades further include an AP All-American team selection in 2025, an honorable mention the following year, and the 2024 SEC Tournament MVP honor she earned while playing for South Carolina.

She has also earned recognition on the Wooden Award’s preseason top 50 and the Naismith Trophy watch list.

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The second graphic focused on the impact she has made defensively this season. Across her first six games, Fulwiley has recorded 41 deflections, 17 steals, and 11 blocks.

“The Resume Speaks For Itself,” the post read, as Fulwiley also quoted the post on X with nothing but a “.”

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This wasn’t the only thing Fulwiley posted on X. Soon after her release on Sunday morning, she took to the platform and said that “the cop is literally lying” and she “didn’t hit him at all.” This comes after arrest records state that the front of Fulwiley’s gray Dodge Charger struck an officer. Fulwiley deleted both posts within an hour and expressed her feelings about Saturday night in a statement released by LSU.

“Saturday night ended in a situation that never should have happened, and my posts afterward made it worse. For that, I owe an apology to the officers involved and everyone who calls themselves a Tiger. I also want to apologize to my family and all those who love and support me,” Fulwiley said.

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Fulwiley now has a chance to put the controversy behind her and refocus on basketball. With her scoring and defensive production back in the lineup, LSU gets a major boost as it looks to keep its season on track.