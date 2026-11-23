A week after her arrest, MiLaysia Fulwiley’s return to LSU hangs in the balance. She missed two games and later apologized for her actions. While the Tigers have kept their public response brief, their latest social media post has put her accomplishments back in the spotlight, leaving another development to follow as questions about her return linger. A one-word reaction may have just answered that uncertainty around her.

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The post featured two graphics, and Fulwiley had a silent reaction of her own on X: “period.”

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The post featured two graphics. One listed her honors, including two SEC Sixth Woman of the Year awards (2025 and 2026), an AP All-American nod in 2025 and an honorable mention in 2026, and the 2024 SEC Tournament MVP, which she won at South Carolina.

It also showed her spot on the Wooden Award preseason top 50 and the Naismith Trophy watch list. The other graphic highlighted her defense through six games: 41 deflections, 17 steals and 11 blocks.

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But those accomplishments extend beyond the graphics. Fulwiley won a national title as a freshman at South Carolina in 2024. At LSU, she led the Tigers in scoring last season with 511 points and set a career high of 28 against Duke in the Sweet 16. Her 99 steals rank third all-time at LSU for a season. She is the third Tiger to be named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, joining Sylvia Fowles and Allison Hightower.

This year, she moved into the starting lineup and is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks.

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However, her promising start to the season took an unexpected turn last Saturday. Around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, as the LSU-Texas football game was ending, an officer in Baton Rouge saw Fulwiley’s gray Dodge Charger weaving through traffic near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive.

Zuma January 26, 2026: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey takes a minute to talk to MiLaysia Fulwiley 23 during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260126_zma_c04_033 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

According to arrest records, she handed over her license, was told to reverse, and then drove forward, with the front of the car striking an officer.

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Fulwiley was booked on counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and disobedience to police. She posted a $20,000 bond and was released Sunday morning. She then wrote on X that she would “NEVER” hit a police officer and that the officer was “literally lying.”

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She deleted both posts within an hour.

LSU, meanwhile, kept its response brief. “We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” the school said.

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The situation also kept Fulwiley off the floor for LSU’s next two games, against Troy and Fairleigh Dickinson. Teammate Jada Williams, however, made it clear that the team hadn’t distanced itself from her.

The case took another turn on Friday when East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said he would not pursue the two felony counts. The three misdemeanors will be placed in a diversion program, where completing classes or community service can lead to dismissal.

State Police agreed with the decision, saying “the charges were amended based on the circumstances and evidence presented.” Reports differ slightly on the outcome, with one saying she “will be charged with traffic citations,” while others say the three counts go to diversion.

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Fulwiley then apologized in a statement. “Saturday night ended in a situation that never should have happened, and my posts afterward made it worse,” she said. “For that, I owe an apology to the officers involved and everyone who calls themselves a Tiger.”

She added, “My focus is doing what this program asks of me and earning back the trust of the people who count on me.”

With the charges now reduced and the diversion process ahead, Fulwiley’s legal situation has taken a different turn. She is due in court on March 22, 2027, and has no travel restrictions.

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So what happens next? Opinions differ. Some read LSU’s post as a clear signal that she is coming back. One writer said there is nothing to keep her off the court except internal discipline, and that the Tigers need her. Another expects her to miss more games while she enters diversion. The school has not said when she will be reinstated.

Mulkey’s own history with disciplinary situations offers some context, although it doesn’t provide a clear answer. In 2005 and 2018, she dismissed players within days of their arrests. This time, she has not.

For now, LSU has spoken through a graphic, Fulwiley has answered with a dot, and Monday night’s game could offer the next clue. Whether she is in the lineup, however, remains to be seen.



