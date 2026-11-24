After piling up 17 steals and 11 blocks across her first four games, MiLaysia Fulwiley spent two outings on the sideline while unbeaten LSU rolled on without her. Nine days after her arrest in Baton Rouge, another question surrounded the senior guard’s return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Belmont: How would LSU fans respond? Once she stepped back onto the floor, Monday night delivered far more than an ordinary return to the rotation.

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During LSU’s home matchup against Belmont on November 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, Fulwiley checked in off the bench with 4:37 remaining in the first quarter and the Tigers already ahead 13–0. Covering the game courtside for the USA TODAY Network, reporter Cory Diaz documented the crowd’s response on X as MiLaysia Fulwiley made her first appearance in 10 days:

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“MiLaysia Fulwiley gets a big ovation from the #LSU fans here in the PMAC.”

The warm welcome captured in Cory Diaz’s X post opened a productive night for Fulwiley, who returned from her two-game absence following a November 14 arrest to finish with 14 points, five steals, and 1,500 career points in LSU’s 103–45 win over Belmont. Later in the fourth quarter, with 1:35 remaining and LSU up 100–42, the arena video board honored the scoring milestone in a separate moment shared on X by reporter Andre Champagne. From the bench, MiLaysia Fulwiley waved and flashed a hand heart toward the cheering crowd while teammates celebrated around her.

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What MiLaysia Fulwiley’s Return Means for LSU After Two Games Out

The night closed a turbulent stretch that began on November 14, when Fulwiley was arrested following a traffic-control encounter with police after LSU’s football game against Texas. Authorities initially booked her on two felony counts—aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon—alongside three misdemeanor counts related to fleeing, resisting, and disobeying officers over alleged conduct during the stop. While the situation remained under review, she sat out LSU’s home wins over Troy on November 16 and Fairleigh Dickinson on November 19.

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Her path back opened on November 20, when East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors dismissed both felony charges while referring the three misdemeanor counts to a pretrial diversion program rather than dismissing every matter outright. That same day, Fulwiley issued an apology through LSU acknowledging the night never should have happened and that her posts afterward made matters worse, apologizing to the officers, her family, and Tiger fans while focusing on earning back trust. Following a reported return to practice on November 21, LSU confirmed her availability ahead of Belmont.

Coming off the bench after starting her first four games, Fulwiley needed less than a minute to make her presence felt by sinking a wing three-pointer on her first shot attempt. Across 17 minutes, she finished 6-of-13 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc while adding five steals, three blocks, three assists, and a rebound. Through five appearances in 2026–27, MiLaysia Fulwiley is now averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 steals, 4.0 assists, and 2.8 blocks.

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Her 14 points against Belmont carried added weight because they pushed her career scoring total to 1,500. Combining 904 points across two seasons at South Carolina, 511 points at LSU in 2025–26, and 71 points over her first four games this season—capped by 23 against Denver on November 13—she entered Monday sitting at 1,486. Remarkably, the milestone arrived almost exactly a year after LSU Athletics documented her crossing 1,000 career points with 18 points in a 112–49 win over Alcorn State on November 20, 2025.

That scoring pace underscores why her reintegration matters so much to Kim Mulkey’s lineup. In her first season in Baton Rouge in 2025–26, MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers with 511 points—averaging 14.6 per game—and captured her second straight SEC Sixth Woman of the Year award after winning a national championship at South Carolina in 2024. Bringing that proven perimeter scoring and defensive disruption back off the bench deepens an already dangerous roster.

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Still, Monday’s 58-point blowout was far from a one-player effort. LSU raced to a 22–0 opening run before Belmont scored with 17 seconds left in the first quarter, cruising to 7–0 while holding a sixth opponent in seven games under 50 points. Senior guard Mikaylah Williams paced the Tigers with 20 points and 10 assists, and all 11 LSU players who appeared reached the scoring column.

Unbeaten LSU now heads away from Baton Rouge for the first time this season, facing Villanova on November 27 and NC State on November 28 at the neutral-site Fort Myers Tip-Off. Monday’s warm PMAC reception and 1,500-point milestone gave MiLaysia Fulwiley an immediate on-court reset in the rotation, while her remaining misdemeanor charges had been referred to diversion.