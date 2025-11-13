Minnesota Transfer Mallory Heyer Announces Commitment to Oregon for 2026–27 Season

After three years in maroon and gold, Minnesota Golden Gophers former senior Mallory Heyer is ready for a fresh start. The 6-foot-1 forward turned heads earlier this fall when she entered the transfer portal less than two weeks before the 2025–26 regular season tipped off, for “personal reasons.” Now, fans finally know where the next chapter of her life will unfold, it’s where she feels “like home.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 12th, Heyer took to her Instagram to officially announce that she has committed to the Oregon Ducks and will suit up for them during the 2026–27 season. In her post, she shared her picture in green and yellow, captioned with, “next chapter!! sco ducks🦆💚 #committed”,

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chaska, Minnesota native will wrap up her finance degree at Minnesota this December before moving to Eugene in January, where she’ll begin a master’s program in management at the University of Oregon. Heyer, however, won’t be able to suit up for the Ducks this season. Still, with one year of eligibility left, the 2026-27 season will be waiting for her.

Opening about the reason behind her decision to join the Ducks, as per 247 Sports, Mallory Heyer said, “I just felt so incredibly loved and welcomed. That was something that was really cool to me. The staff is absolutely amazing. They have some very contagious energy,” she said. “It’s also been a successful program. That was something I wanted to be a part of, and I wanted to help contribute to the program’s success going forward. Also, Eugene was amazing. I absolutely loved it. It was so pretty. It felt like the perfect place to me. It did feel like home.”

Last season, Heyer played a key role in helping Minnesota capture the inaugural WBIT title, recording a dominant double-double with 18 points and a team-high 16 rebounds in the championship win over Belmont. Across three seasons, she averaged 9.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, leading the Gophers in total rebounds (290) and double-doubles (seven). But as they continue to play without Heyer, they seem to be doing just fine. So far, the Gophers have played 3 matches in the ongoing season, out of which they have won all 3 with an average score difference of 50 points in each game.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Ducks, the addition of Mallory Heyer to their roster for the 2026-27 season can make them a serious threat. But for now, their focus is on the ongoing season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How are the Kelly Lee Graves-led Ducks performing in the 2025-26 season?

The No.1-ranked Ducks in the Big Ten played their first game of the season against the West Georgia Wolves, and they not only won the game but also dominated it, winning the game with a whopping 41-point margin. Since then, the Ducks have played 2 matches and won every single game with an average score difference of 34 points per game.

Leading the team with the most points is senior forward Mia Jacobs, who is currently averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. However, the real test of their team chemistry is going to happen in the foreseeable future, in games against UCLA, Stanford, and USC.

While the Ducks continue to find their rhythm without Heyer this season, her arrival next year could solidify Oregon’s frontcourt into one of the strongest in the conference. With her rebounding grit, versatility, and leadership, the Ducks’ future under Kelly Graves looks every bit as promising as their present, and the fans can’t wait to see how she is going to transform the basketball programme at Oregon.