Mizzou’s Kellie Harper Reflects on Alabama Loss as Opponents Break 27 Year AP Poll Curse

For nearly three decades, Alabama women’s basketball had been chasing something that always felt just out of reach: a sustained place in the AP Top 25. On Monday night in Columbia, even the opposing coach had to acknowledge that the drought is officially over.

The Alabama Crimson Tide continued their surge with a convincing 74–63 road win over Missouri, a result that not only validated their new AP ranking but also handed the Tigers their seventh loss of the season. Missouri fell to 12–7 overall and remained winless in SEC play, while Alabama looked every bit like a team deserving of national recognition.

Missouri head coach Kellie Harper didn’t shy away from the gap she saw on the floor. While she pointed to stretches where her team could have shifted momentum, her postgame message centered on crediting Alabama’s control and composure.

“Alabama just got ranked. They’re a good basketball team. They really are,” Harper said. “They’re veterans. They played with great poise. I thought they controlled the pace. I don’t want to take anything away from that basketball team because they deserve to be ranked.”

That ranking carries real weight for the Crimson Tide. Alabama checked in at No. 21 in the Week 10 AP Top 25, marking its first appearance in the poll this season. More importantly, it extended a breakthrough that began last year, ending a 27-year gap in which the program struggled to reestablish itself among the nation’s elite.

The momentum has been fueled by results. Alabama’s SEC resume already includes a statement win over Kentucky, a game that helped push the Crimson Tide into the rankings after weeks of hovering just outside the poll.

Kristy Curry steering Alabama’s return to national relevance

Much of Alabama’s resurgence traces back to Kristy Curry, who continues to build her most complete team since taking over the program. After opening the season unranked, the Crimson Tide has developed a balanced identity on both ends of the floor, moving the ball efficiently, defending with discipline, and rarely beating themselves.

Against Missouri, Alabama’s attention to detail stood out. The Crimson Tide committed just seven turnovers, controlled the tempo, and consistently forced the Tigers into difficult looks. That defensive consistency has become a theme. In the win over Kentucky earlier this month, Alabama held the Wildcats to just 31 percent shooting from the field, one of the most impressive defensive performances by any SEC team this season.

Offensively, Jessica Timmons and Essence Cody continue to anchor the scoring load, but Alabama’s success has come from collective execution rather than reliance on a single star. Role players have filled gaps, rebounding has been steady, and the team’s spacing has allowed Curry’s system to function smoothly.

While Alabama has yet to advance beyond the second round of the NCAA Tournament under Curry, the trajectory is unmistakable. The Crimson Tide is ranked, respected, and increasingly viewed as a difficult out, not just a feel-good story.

That upward trend has already translated to the professional level. Alabama set a program record in the 2025 WNBA Draft, with three players selected, a milestone that further raised the program’s profile. With the Crimson Tide back in the AP Top 25, prospects like Timmons are now firmly on the radar for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

The SEC remains unforgiving, with a stretch of ranked opponents still ahead before March. But if Alabama’s poise against Kentucky and Missouri is any indication, the Crimson Tide are no longer chasing relevance.

They’ve reclaimed it, and the rest of the conference has been put on notice.