Molly Miller’s Rivalry Win Ushers In New ASU Era After Ending 1,147-Day Drought vs Arizona

With a new head coach, the Arizona Sun Devils have finally gotten rid of their nemesis. A long draught of tough losses against the Arizona Wildcats came to an end at the Desert Financial Arena on Wednesday, and a coach who is in her first year at the Sun Devils was at the very center of it. The Sun Devils managed a back-and-forth 68-61 win against the Wildcats, their first in 1147 days, leading to a passion-filled celebration for head coach Molly Miller.

Currently in her first year as the Sun Devils’ head coach, this monumental win is a big deal for her to make a statement, especially because the team came to the rivalry game after two straight defeats. Thus, after the final whistle, Miller celebrated with immense joy and passion from the sidelines, underscoring the significance of the victory for her and ASU.

Miller’s passion for the program’s success was also seen during the post-match conference. “If you don’t like that, you don’t like Sundevil basketball, ” Miller boldly stated.

For Miller, her perspective was simple: don’t carry the baggage of past defeats; performance speaks louder than past numbers. She highlighted in her press conference, stating, “It was 1,148 days ago that ASU had won that rivalry game. So, it was gutsy game, you throw records out the window. You throw home and away out the window. There was going to be a game of momentum.”

For ASU, the victory over the Wildcats wasn’t just a win over rivals; it was a statement that they are ready for any challenge under their new head coach. Molly Miller’s team led the game right after the tipoff, leading the first quarter 16-13, courtesy of Gabby Elliott’s six points. The Wildcats came back strong in the third quarter of the game, scoring 23 points in it. Going into the final quarter, ASU held tight with a one-point lead.

And with a late flourish from Elliott and McKinna Brackens, including a 13-foot jumper from the former and a diving layup from the latter, Molly’s side bagged the win. Arizona Wildcats rolled the ball 20 times during the play, which also helped ASU on offense and eventually contributed to 32 points.

In her press conference, Miller further emphasized her team’s resolve to fight through it in a thrilling game. “When they hit theirs, I am glad we responded. We could have easily crumbled, but in that timeout, they regrouped. You could see the confidence in their eye and we came and swung back. So proud of the resilience and the back-and-forth fight,” she added.

The win marks Miller’s arrival at ASU loud and clear. The ratifications are clearly visible on the team’s performance, and are currently 18-4 and 5-4 in the season. It is a massive leap from the last three seasons under Natasha Adair, when the team struggled to clinch wins. However, under Miller, the team has clinched 18 wins this season.

So, with this bright start to her ASU stint, Miller has raised high hopes among fans, suggesting she is in for a long haul in the program, and, rightly, the Sun Devils have found the right heir for their future.

With this win, the Sun Devils are 18-4 and 5-4 in the season, and are currently seventh in the Big 12 conference. They will next face the Kansas State Wildcats in another supposed thrilling game on Sunday. On the other hand, the Arizona Wildcats will go to the drawing board to find solutions for their eight defeats in the last nine games.

Molly Miller Isn’t Deviating Her Attention Despite the Historic Win Over the Arizona Wildcats

Snapping the losing streak against the Arizona Wildcats in itself was very impressive for head coach Molly Miller, as very few ASU head coaches have achieved it in their debut season. However, for Miller, it was just a game in the season, and he was already looking forward to the next game against Kansas State, another challenge for ASU in this coaching transition year.

“I’m really happy for the University. We’re really just jelling together, and so no matter what the next games look like, we’ve got to get better,” Miller further highlighted. “I want to celebrate this one, but now we’re going to turn the page to Kansas State. And that’s going to be our next rival because we want to win that one.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Big 12 Media Days Oct 21, 2025 Kansas City, MO, USA Arizona States Gabby Elliot left and McKinna Brackens right speak to media during Big 12 Womens Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Kansas City T-Mobile Center MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSophiaxSchellerx 20251021_jla_xn6_112

Kansas State are currently 11-10 and 4-4 in the season, and are coming into the match with a defeat to their arch rivals, Kansas. Thus, the side is tirelessly searching for wins, suggesting they will go all out in their upcoming games: Colorado on Thursday and ASU on Sunday. However, with in-form players in the roster like Gabby Elliott, McKinna Brackens, and Heloisa Carrera, Miller’s side doesn’t need to worry much.

Moreover, the ESPN analysts have given Miller’s side a 53.8% chance of winning the contest. Even then, the Sun Devils can’t be reluctant, as they must win the majority of their remaining games to find themselves anywhere near the National Championships. For Miller, the tactics would be simple against Kansas State: put defensive pressure on the front line and continue their fast-paced offensive runs. Can Miller strategize her team to clinch a second straight win? We will know in a few days.