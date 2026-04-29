“Money Move Nobody Asked For”: NCAA Draws Mockery After Announcing 76-Team Expansion

For a tournament built on chaos, Cinderella runs, and just the right amount of exclusivity, this is a change nobody really saw coming, or if we are being honest, asked for. Because just when it felt like the NCAA had finally found the perfect balance with its 68-team format, it has decided to stretch things even further.

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March Madness is about to get even bigger!

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According to multiple reports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has now initiated the final steps to expand both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to 76 teams, and it expects to make a formal announcement in the coming weeks, with a target rollout as early as next season.

However, this idea isn’t something that happened overnight, as the expansion has reportedly been in discussion for over a year.

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But things have now accelerated behind the scenes. NCAA officials have already met with media partners, and once the final contracts are signed, the remaining approvals from various committees are expected to be more procedural than contested, because an ESPN source revealed: “those are just formalities.”

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So, in other words, this is happening. And the biggest structural shift comes in how teams actually enter the tournament.

The current First Four format, where eight teams play four games in Dayton, will expand significantly, with the new system featuring 24 teams competing across 12 play-in games spread over two sites. Officials expect one of the sites to remain in Dayton, while they are still finalizing a second location, likely outside the Eastern time zone.

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From there, the traditional 68-team bracket would remain largely intact, with the main tournament structure expected to look much the same. However, the real change lies in how teams get there.

An additional eight at-large bids would be introduced, which means more teams (particularly from power conferences) get a shot at making the tournament. And unlike before, some of those traditionally “safe” at-large teams would now have to fight their way through the expanded early rounds.

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But when the news of the expansion went viral, it didn’t take long for fans to make their feelings clear.

Fans Are Not Happy With The NCAA’s Plans To Expand

If the association expected excitement around a bigger tournament, the reactions online aren’t something they should look at. Within minutes of the reports surfacing, fans flooded social media with frustration, questioning both the timing and the intent behind the move.

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One fan didn’t hold back and wrote, “Another money move nobody asked for. Most fans don’t want it!” While another added, “f**king losers just want more money. going to ruin the sport we love, f**k all of you.”

But interestingly, this move isn’t being driven purely by money.

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While the NCAA does expect what one source described as “a modest financial upside,” most of that money will go toward covering the added logistics, travel, and operational costs that come with a larger tournament.

Imago Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) makes a three-point basket over Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Now, if you are wondering what the real driver is, its access.

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Power conferences have been pushing for more at-large spots, especially as they continue to grow in size and influence. So expanding to 76 teams gives those leagues more representation without completely overhauling the existing structure.

Still, that reasoning hasn’t exactly won everyone over.

One fan added, “Ugh, why don’t you listen to the majority who don’t want this?? 68 is perfect. Quit doing this crap. Just no.” Whereas another echoed the sentiment with, “🫩 Why won’t anyone listen to the very large group of people that don’t want this.”

It is also worth noting that this isn’t just another tweak; it’s a significant jump for both tournaments, especially considering how recently they reached their current size.

On the men’s side, the last expansion came back in 2011, when the field grew from 65 to 68 teams with the introduction of the First Four format. On the other hand, the women’s tournament only made that jump in 2022, expanding from 64 to 68 teams following a gender equity review that aligned its format with the men’s bracket and introduced play-in games.

So while it may be framed as the next step forward, it marks the biggest shift in over a decade for the men and a surprisingly quick follow-up change for the women.

In the end, one fan summed up the overall sentiment and wrote, “What happened to the game I loved.”

For now, the NCAA will push forward with the expansion, and while the format may evolve, whether it wins over fans or not is a completely different story. One which only time will answer.