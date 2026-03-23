“Move On”: NCAA Fans Offer No Filter as Rick Pitino Chases 34-Year Revenge vs Jon Scheyer’s Duke

Rick Pitino has taken the St. John’s Red Storm to the promised land of the Sweet 16 for the first time in over 25 years. But he is far from done as the former Kentucky head coach seeks revenge against its next opponents, the top-seeded Duke.

As Dylan Darling’s buzzer-beating drive-and-layup helped St. John’s beat the Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Rick Pitino highlighted the importance of the moment, especially with the star not having the best shooting night leading up to the game-winner.

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But Pitino didn’t shy away from letting the press know of his intentions for the game against Jon Scheyer and his top-seeded Duke team.

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Pitino said, “You win some, and you lose some. I’m hoping we can get Duke at the buzzer next to make up for that Christian Laettner shot.”

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Well, the iconic head coach has been on both ends of that stick. And fans were quick to point out how Pitino still remembers that dreaded night 34 years ago.

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Fans backing Rick Pitino’s revenge wish ahead of Duke matchup

Fans are loving Rick Pitino’s energy, but one was quick to point out that the St. John’s head coach should move on from that incident by now. They said, “That was years ago, Rick, move on.”

34 years ago, a full-court pass from Grant Hill to Christian Laettner late in overtime in the East Regional Final matchup between Duke and Kentucky gave the Blue Devils the win. Rick Pitino ended up on the losing side in 1992, and while he hopes for revenge similarly in the upcoming Sweet 16 matchup, current Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was 4 years old when that happened.

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Perhaps it is time to let that moment go. Easier said than done, though, especially since Duke won the National Championship that year.

This seemed like a Kentucky fan highlighting that a St. John’s win won’t be enough to recover what Kentucky lost in 1992. They wished, “I hope you win, Rick, but it won’t make up for anything.”

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Kentucky fans still love Rick Pitino. The 73-year-old spent 8 years with the Wildcats, leading them to 2 National Championship Finals. And it could have been 3 had Laettner not made that shot. While a St. John’s win would be a sight to witness for fans, it won’t undo the damage the Laettner shot did to Kentucky’s 1992 National Championship hopes.

One fan was quick to throw caution to the wind. They clarified, “Great win, but ya’ll are not beating Duke!”

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Duke has lost just two games this season and looked its usual menacing self in the win over TCU after being pushed to the brink by a spirited Siena team in the first round. And while St. John’s has overcome the odds against a Kansas side led by top NBA Draft prospect Darryn Peterson, Duke has much more than just Cameron Boozer.

Isaiah Evans has stepped up massively, and Patrick Ngongba II’s return should help shore up their inside defense. Cameron’s brother, Cayden, has done a commendable job stepping in for the injured Caleb Foster. Overall, there is a reason Duke is the top seed in St. John’s bracket and also one of the heavy favorites to defend the National Championship. Crazier things have happened so far in March Madness. But St. John’s only needs a miracle, it seems.

Regardless of the result, Rick Pitino’s legacy is undisputed after taking St. John’s to the Sweet 16. One fan rightly said, “One of the greatest college coaches that we get to witness.”

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The 73-year-old has been public about his coaching future, highlighting that he could hang up his whistle in the coming years. However, watching a passionate Rick Pitino in action courtside is a blessing that fans get to witness every time his team takes the floor.

Pitino has built multiple college programs into successful teams, and St. John’s seems like his latest success. Pitino is creating another dynasty at St. John’s, and the fans would only wish that “long may he reign.”

One fan did not shy away from pointing at Pitino’s mentorship. They said, “The coach you want your kid playing for.”

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Dylan Darling’s game-winner is the perfect example of Pitino’s mentorship. While Darling was having a tough shooting night, Pitino’s trust empowered him to take the final shot, a testament to the coach’s ability to build a winning mentality in his players.