MSU Legend Ejected From Court vs USC as Tom Izzo Firmly Backs Decision

Tom Izzo has never believed in special treatment, no matter the name or the history attached to it. That standard was on full display Monday night when the longtime coach publicly checked a former Michigan State star for crossing the line at courtside. With six minutes left in a blowout win over USC, Izzo sent a clear message. Respect in his arena is non-negotiable.

The surprising center of the drama was Paul Davis, a former Michigan State standout who last donned a Spartans uniform nearly two decades ago.

According to FOX College Hoops, “Odd moment in Michigan State-USC. After being consulted by the referee, it appears Tom Izzo asks former Spartan, Paul Davis, to leave his seat.”

The controversy started because of a controversial call against forward Jaxon Kohler, who was given a foul for stopping a layup during a transition. Davis, who averaged an impressive 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds during his senior season from 2002 to 06, made his complaint loud enough to get referee Jeffrey Anderson’s attention right away. What happened next showed why Tom Izzo’s program is so strict.

Davis had said some choice things to referee Jeffrey Anderson about the call. Anderson didn’t want to hear it and immediately called Izzo for help. It was clear what the message was: at Michigan State, your legacy doesn’t give you a free pass to be rude to the game.

Tom Izzo was very clear about his stance when asked about the ejection later. The coach from Michigan State said, “I love Paul Davis, I really do,” the Michigan State coach explained. “But what he said, you should never say anywhere in the world. And that really ticked me off. I’m gonna have to call him tomorrow and tell him what I thought of that.”

Tom Izzo made sure everyone heard him loud and clear as Davis left the arena. In the meantime, Michigan State won easily, 80–51, without being bothered by the drama on the court. The main point was simple: at Michigan State, being in the Hall of Fame doesn’t mean anything if you don’t show respect. Everyone has to follow Izzo’s rules.

USC Falls to Michigan State in Defensive Struggle

Michigan State didn’t just beat USC; they took them apart from the start. The Spartans had a 27-11 lead at halftime, which told the whole story and left the Trojans with no chance. The USC offense was nowhere to be found, scoring only 17 points on 21.4% shooting in the first half. Michigan State forced 17 turnovers and scored 16 points off of them. They also controlled the boards, winning 39-30.

USC didn’t get any better in the second half. When the Trojans tried to come back by going after the rim, Michigan State just shut the door. The Spartans kept up with transition buckets and free throws, which gave them a 21-point lead. Ezra Ausar gave the team some energy with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Jerry Easter II added 12 points. But it wasn’t enough.

Eric Musselman, the head coach of USC, admitted that it was hard after the game. He said, “I thought we played four out of their five starters great. When we executed the defensive game plan, I didn’t think it was bad. Their transition offense is really good.”

Even though the coach was calm, the numbers spoke louder than any words. Michigan State made half of its shots and ran circles around a Trojans team that only made 32.7% of its shots.

By the end of the game, Michigan State had played a full game, and USC couldn’t get within 20 points. The Spartans finished the game with a 9-0 run to win 80-51. USC wanted to move on from this game as quickly as possible.