Essentials Inside The Story Hannah Hidalgo openly challenges the top two projected players for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

The Notre Dame guard has a feisty side that no coach can teach, could that help Sandy Brondello?

If Hidalgo forces JuJu Watkins to drop, things could take a big turn in 2027.

We are all already moving into the 2027 WNBA Draft projections with enough uncertainty. Of course, apart from the talent at hand, a big reason for the confusion is the NCAA’s five-in-five rule allowing student-athletes who started college in 2023 to play through the 2027-28 season. Hannah Hidalgo, however, is set to make that calculation easy for us, I think.

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The first overall projection, for all reasons, is mostly going to USC’s JuJu Watkins, who could join the Toronto Tempo in Canada. But she is also hedging her bets on what happens by April. On the other hand is Hidalgo. Despite 102 days remaining until Notre Dame’s Senior Day, when the Fighting Irish guard has to announce her decision to enter the upcoming WNBA Draft, she has apparently already made her decision and her aim, and it can completely change what the 2027 WNBA season looks like.

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“My goal is to go the highest pick,” Hidalgo told CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez. “To go No. 1 and to whatever team, of course it’s Toronto. My goal is to go No. 1 and I’m going to do everything this season to show that I’m the No. 1 pick.”

You can compare and contrast stat sheets all you want, but that type of fearless audacity is something you either have, or you don’t. If Hidalgo goes first, head coach Sandy Brondello can hone that very well. Interestingly enough, the guard will have a real-time test in just 31 days.

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On December 19, Notre Dame will play in the 2026 Players Era Showcase in Las Vegas, and their first game of the series would be against, you guessed it right, the Trojans.

The two guards entered the NCAA the same year, and this would be the third consecutive time that the Fighting Irish will go against USC, pitting two of women’s basketball’s top players against each other for the second time in their careers. While this would only be a litmus test for Hidalgo, she can certainly change the math for the 2027 WNBA season.

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Hidalgo going first overall in the Draft could change the 2027 WNBA season

The Tempo entered November 15 with identical 32.9% odds for the top pick with the Houston Comets and won the 2027 Draft Lottery, securing the No. 1 overall pick for the upcoming draft in April. Many consider Watkins to go first overall, if she decides to enter the draft, but Hidalgo could be a good match for the Tempo.

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For Toronto, the selection represents a major opportunity to add a franchise cornerstone. The Tempo, which joined the 2026 season as an expansion franchise, finished its inaugural season with an 11-33 record, making the upcoming draft an important part of its efforts to build a competitive roster. But here’s the thing: the Tempo don’t necessarily need a guard.

The reality, however, is that Hannah Hidalgo, or Watkins for that matter, are not your average players.

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Right now, Toronto has an established perimeter attack with Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey, but adding a young player capable of setting the tone defensively could be valuable as the team continues to build its identity. And Hidalgo could very well be a Mabrey-adjacent for Brondello to bring that fighting motivation to the team every game day; they would need that motivation after how the 2026 season went for them.

The Tempo was one of the more exciting teams to begin their first season. However, with injuries taking a toll, their season went down the dumpster by the time Commissioner’s Cup week rolled around. For reference, the Tempo, despite logging a decent offensive rating of 107.5, were the worst defensive team in the league, sitting at 118.4 in defensive rating.

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Hidalgo, meanwhile, has already made herself a compelling starting point.

Right now, she is averaging an NCAA D-I-high 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while wreaking havoc on defense with a monstrous conference-high 4.8 steals per game. Her ability to get steals is definitely the part of her game that stands out the most, which can add to the high-tempo momentum the Tempo already carries.

At 5’7″, Hidalgo is undersized, but her ability to generate offense for herself and her teammates while disrupting the opposing attack gives her a distinctive profile. Now here’s where the pickle is, though.

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What about Watkins if Hidalgo goes first?

It’s not necessarily going to happen, but there are three realities possible if Hidalgo goes first overall to Toronto.

Firstly, of course, Watkins just might want to play out another season with USC in hopes of sweeping a national championship if that doesn’t happen this season. Watkins missed the 2025-26 collegiate season after tearing her ACL during the previous season’s NCAA tournament, adding more weight to that decision. She has already talked about what could influence her decision.

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“I think I’ll know when the time is right,” Watkins said last month in a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports’ Erica Ayala for the We Need to Talk podcast. “Like I said, just really locked in on what we’re doing here, and my goal is getting to that championship this year, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

In other cases, Watkins might also want to enter the WNBA Draft, which she can apply for as late as just ten days ahead of the D-Day.

She might go second, a tough possibility, considering she is a perfect guard any team would want to draft as early as possible, even the likes of Tempo, which doesn’t need a guard.

But then, second pick goes to the Houston Comets, the franchise that first began its WNBA journey with a USC great — Cynthia Cooper. If sentiments would work, Watkins might want to hang around.

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There is almost zero chance of Watkins dropping further down to number three, of course, depending on how her current season with the Trojans pans out.

If that happens, she will go to Washington, another feisty group that could use an energy-builder like Watkins. That also goes for Hidalgo, though, who is openly challenging the Trojans guard and the projected second overall pick Madison Booker to keep an eye out for her.

Hannah Hidalgo Faces JuJu Watkins in Race for No. 1 Pick

Despite Hidalgo’s remarkable production, the current draft conversation doesn’t have her at the top. According to ESPN’s mock draft before the lottery, Hidalgo was booked to go third, behind USC’s JuJu Watkins at one and Texas’ Madison Booker at two.

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Watkins, in particular, is the biggest obstacle in Hidalgo’s path.

She entered college as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, ahead of No. 4-ranked Hidalgo, and averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks over her first three seasons with the Trojans. But then Watkins can simply play yet another season in the NCAA, giving Hidalgo a much better chance to go at the top.

“We have a pretty locked-in scouting and strategy team that is in constant communication with agents, with college coaches,” Tempo GM Monica Wright Rogers said about their pick in the draft. “Now that we have some direction, we really can hone in on understanding the plan that these athletes have for their future.

“It’s going to be very complicated, and it may come down to the wire.”

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For now, Hidalgo’s focus remains on making the strongest case possible during her senior season. Toronto may hold the No. 1 pick, and Watkins may currently lead the projection, but the Notre Dame guard has made it clear she intends to challenge that order instead of simply accepting it.