‘My Heart Is Broken’: Kim Mulkey Mourns Former Baylor Star Melissa Jones’ Passing at 36

Some relationships don’t fade away with time, and one of those is a relationship between a coach and a player. Years pass, jerseys change, careers move on, but for a coach, certain players always remain more than just a name on a roster. That’s exactly what Kim Mulkey reflected on this week, as she opened up about the loss of someone she always considered family.

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Taking to social media, the LSU head coach mourned the passing of her former Baylor star Melissa Jones, who left this world at the age of 36.

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“My heart is broken over the loss of Melissa Jones,” she wrote on X. “She was more than just a player to me — she was family. She left her mark on Baylor, not just basketball, and she was loved by the entire community. I’m grateful I had the chance to coach her and know her. Rest in peace MJ 🤍.”

Jones’ passing was confirmed earlier this week when her family revealed that she died at her home in Commerce City, Colorado.

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Melissa Jones spent her collegiate career at Baylor from 2007 to 2011, where she built a reputation as one of the program’s most dependable and hardworking players.

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During her time with the Lady Bears, she averaged 7.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, but her influence went far beyond the stat sheet.

After earning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2009, she continued to elevate her game and secured All-Big 12 recognition by her senior year.

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Those who watched her closely know that Jones was the one player who did the little things, brought energy in every possession, and held the locker room together. And that’s exactly how Kim Mulkey remembers her.

“Melissa Jones left her mark on Baylor University, not just women’s basketball. She was loved by the entire Waco community. Everything she did for us was full speed,” Mulkey told the KWTX. “She played the game the way every player should… Her teammates respected her because she represented everything—her effort, her caring, her knowledge, and her toughness were unmatched. She was the ‘glue’ that kept the team together, good times and bad.”

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However, for Jones, her connection with coach Mulkey was never limited to basketball; it was something those closest to her saw long after her playing days were over.

Melissa Jones’ Mother Reveals Her Deep Bond With Kim Mulkey

While tributes poured in from across the basketball community, it was Kathy Jones who offered a more personal glimpse into who Melissa was beyond the court and just how much Baylor meant to her.

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Speaking after her daughter’s passing, Kathy described those years in Waco as the “time of her life,” as it was a period filled with friendships, memories, and a sense of belonging that never really left Melissa.

“She has so many fond memories and made so many beautiful friends there, and she’d kept up with so many over the years. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

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But if anything stood out, it was her bond with the then-Baylor coach, Mulkey.

Imago Mar. 22, 2011 – Waco, Texas, US – Baylor Bear Head Coach Kim Mulkey embraces Guard Melissa Jones (5) during the final moments against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Baylor defeats West Virginia 82-68 during the 2nd round of the NCAA Division 1 Women s Basketball Championship at the Ferrell Center. – ZUMAx37

Kathy revealed that Melissa had a special place for Kim Mulkey in her heart.

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“She loved Coach Mulkey. Melissa had an exceptional relationship with her. Kim had a special place in her heart for Melissa, and Melissa always had a very special place in her heart.”

At this time, the exact cause of Melissa’s passing has not been made public, with her family choosing to keep those details private as they continue to process the loss.

But beyond the unanswered questions, what remains clear is the kind of impact she left behind.

From being the “glue” that held her team together to building lifelong relationships, Melissa Jones’ legacy isn’t defined by a single moment; it’s carried in the memories of those who knew her best. And for Kim Mulkey and so many others, that bond is one that time never really touched.