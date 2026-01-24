NABC Addresses Charles Bediako Situation With Decision for the NCAA

Charles Bediako is getting ready to play for Alabama against Tennessee tomorrow, and college basketball has a problem. The National Association of Basketball Coaches had to hold an emergency meeting with NCAA officials because a former G League player came back out of the blue. What happens next could change the rules about who can play college basketball after they go pro. Kevin Sweeney said that work is already being done to coordinate things.

“The NCAA and D1 members of the NABC board have a call set for this afternoon in response to the Charles Bediako situation, the NABC confirms to @SInow,” Sweeney shared. “The NCAA asked for the call to share information, answer questions, and clear up any misunderstandings about the situation.”

Because of Bediako’s experience in Alabama, this situation is even more complicated. The 7-footer played 70 games from 2021 to 2023 and had great stats: 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game, with a shooting percentage of 68%. He didn’t get picked in the 2023 draft, but he did sign three Exhibit 10 contracts with NBA teams. Most recently, he averaged five points and five rebounds in 14 minutes per game with the Motor City Cruise in the G-League.

The NCAA didn’t hold back in saying they didn’t want Bediako to come back.

“These attempts to get around NCAA rules and recruit people who have finished college or signed NBA contracts are taking away opportunities from high school students,” the org noted. “A judge telling the NCAA to let a former NBA player play against real college student-athletes on Saturday is exactly why Congress needs to step in and give college sports the power to enforce our eligibility rules.”

Bediako’s temporary eligibility is running out. His 10-day restraining order ends just before the January 27 hearing, which will decide whether or not he can make a comeback.

Rick Barnes speaks out on Charles Bediako controversy

The legal battle over Charles Bediako has gotten a lot of coaches across the country talking, and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes is one of them. As his Volunteers get ready to play No. 17 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum this Saturday, the usual rivalry intensity has been overshadowed by the eligibility controversy, with coaches from all over the country speaking out.

On Friday, Barnes made his point very clear.

“To me, it’s simply when you choose to give up your college eligibility, you’ve given it up. And I don’t care if it’s someone that’s been in the service and come back; once they start that clock and they make that choice, they’ve made that choice,” Barnes stated.

His anger is similar to what Auburn’s Steve Pearl, Florida’s Todd Golden, Kentucky’s Mark Pope, and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo have all said publicly about the precedent this case sets. The coach from Tennessee knew the NCAA couldn’t handle the situation any longer.

“I think it’s out of the hands of the NCAA when judges start stepping in. What can they do? I don’t know how it’s got to this point, and I don’t know where it’s going to end, but all I can say is whatever the rules are, we have to adapt, whether we like it or not,” Barnes added.

