Nate Oats, Steven Pearl Involved in Heated Verbal Exchange During Postgame Scuffle Seconds After Alabama’s Win vs Auburn

It was billed as an exhibition, but nothing about Thursday night at Legacy Arena felt like a preseason warm-up. Alabama and Auburn transformed Birmingham into a March Madness postseason battle, turning “The Feud” into an unapologetic, 40-minute street fight. From a scuffle five minutes into the game to Alabama squeaking out an 87–85 victory, the “Iron Bowl” on hardwood lacked zero bad blood.

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Yet the game was almost overshadowed at the final whistle, as a brawl erupted on the court, dragging Nate Oats, Steven Pearl, and both rosters into a wild, contentious exchange, much like the duo engaged during the game. And remember, both teams’ official meeting is four months away.

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As the final whistle blew, what appeared initially as an altercation between Auburn’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Amari Allen turned into a riot on the court, with both teams’ coaches, staff, and players on the court, exchanging jabs, both verbally and physically. The players were then separated by the coaches and management on both sides, but the tensions that were simmering during the game were quite obvious to see in this moment.

It took some time to restore calm on the court, and Alabama players were seen celebrating later with their teammates.

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Earlier in the game, a contested rebound battle sent Keitenn Bristow and Thomas Dowd crashing to the floor, triggering an immediate scuffle. When Auburn’s Kevin Overton tried pulling Alabama’s Amari Allen away from the scramble, the two traded heated words. Nate Oats stepped in to order Overton back to the Auburn bench just as Steven Pearl arrived, leading to a fiery confrontation between the two rival head coaches that officials had to break up.

Despite the win, Nate Oats still found a gap in his team’s display.

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“We’re not tough enough,” Oats said on the Knight Eady broadcast with eight minutes left in the first half. “They’re killing us on our defensive glass right now. We’re not handling the physicality of the game as well as we need to. We’ve got too many fouls on this end. We’ve got to play through some physicality down there a lot better, too.”

Physical play tilted the first half early toward Auburn, which held a 15–6 rebounding advantage—and a 7–1 edge on the offensive glass—with 12 minutes left before the break. Four Tigers registered at least three rebounds during that stretch, while Tarris Bouie was Alabama’s sole bright spot with four.

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Keitenn Bristow looked completely back to form after an injury cut his 2025–26 season to just 10 appearances, anchoring Alabama’s late push into the break with 11 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, freshman Qayden Samuels wasted no time to make an impact, finishing with 14 points in his opening 20 minutes.

Getting an earful from Nate Oats during the first half served as high-octane fuel for Kevin Overton. The Auburn guard took over after the break, answering Alabama blow for blow to tie the game and reclaim the lead on multiple possessions. Down the stretch, with Auburn holding a 78–76 lead and under four minutes on the clock, all semblance of an early preseason exhibition game evaporated into pure March Madness drama.

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Still trailing by two with under three minutes remaining, Alabama went on an 11–7 run to lock up the rivalry victory. Still, the win left Nate Oats with clear areas to address, most notably inside the paint, where Auburn controlled the glass with a 51–42 rebounding advantage.

The Crimson Tide were without key forward Cole Cloer, whom Oats revealed on the pregame radio show was sidelined by a lower-body injury. Oats noted that Cloer is expected to be ready for Alabama’s Nov. 3 season opener against Sam Houston.

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An X post rightly summarized how the game felt: “Who let Auburn and Alabama play an exhibition against each other😂.”

The Crimson Tide will play Sam Houston in their regular-season opener on Nov. 3.