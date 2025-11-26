NBA Mock Draft: Predicting the Most Likely Destinations for AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer & Darryn Peterson

With only a handful of games played in the college basketball season, talk of the 2026 draft has already begun. NBA teams at the bottom of the standings often have their fans posting AJ Dybantsa’s TikTok video of him rapping “Rainbow Face” by Gunna after a loss. After Dybantsa scored 25 points versus UConn at the TD Garden, Nike jumped on the bandwagon with the caption, “Future bright as a rainbow face.”

Moreover, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer will start their college careers, as anticipated. With only a few examples to look at, these three will likely be the frontrunners in the 2026 draft. Let’s assess each player’s potential, consider which NBA team would be a good fit, and predict the eventual No. 1 pick.

Who Are AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer & Darryn Peterson – And Why Are They Top NBA Prospects?

In one of the deepest draft classes in years, Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson have stood out for some time now. While last year we had Cooper Flagg as a standout, this year we have three. Many analysts even feel Cooper Flagg wouldn’t have gone No.1 had he been in the 2026 draft. That is the level of talent these three have. They dominated in high school in their own way while even shining at the international level. Each has different abilities and skills. Let’s examine the game of all three.

What Makes AJ Dybantsa a Potential No. 1 Pick?

Prospects with physicality and athleticism can form their NBA-level game around it. Dybantsa has both elite talent with excellent size at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan. He can blow past defenders with ease and seems to always make the correct decisions. His slam dunks are something few can manage straight out of high school. Dybantsa’s midrange is also something that stands out. Dybantsa has a decent three-ball, too, but that’s an area for improvement for him in his only year at BYU. The talent is evident for every NBA team to see.

GS MP FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 5 29.6 0.55 0.39 0.59 0.59 0.74 6.6 2.2 0.6 0.4 1.8 1.4 19.8

Imago Mandatory Credits: Nate Edwards

Can Cameron Boozer Follow His Father, Carlos Boozer, Into the NBA?

Cameron Boozer is a serial winner. Before coming to Duke, he had won Florida’s Mr. Basketball three times, Gatorade National Player of the Year twice, McDonald’s All-American co-MVP, four straight state championships, a national title, and two gold medals. He is the all-rounder of the three. Peterson and Dybantsa are more flashy, while Boozer seems like the jack of all trades. I don’t mean that negatively at all.

He can shoot from the outside, create off his dribble, score through contact from down low, and has a killer midrange. His creativity as a forward is top-notch. Despite being undersized at 6-foot-9, he can operate as a center because of his strength. Considering the ease of his actions in college, his game can easily translate to the NBA. While he may lack the explosiveness and athleticism compared to some of his peers, Boozer more than makes it up with IQ. All his qualities combined, Boozer is almost guaranteed to be a top pick in the 2026 Draft.

G MP FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 7 28 0.549 0.37 0.63 0.60 0.79 9.9 4 1.7 1.3 1 1.4 21.1

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Is Darryn Peterson the Most Dynamic Scorer in the Class?

It almost seems too easy for Darryn Peterson. Difficult shots check, three-level scoring check, and drawing fouls also check. Peterson is spoken about as the best guard prospect in a decade. He can play at the point and orchestrate the offense or at shooting guard as a score-first guard. His change in speed reminds me of Shai Gilgeous Alexander. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to showcase that consistently at Kansas so far, because of a hamstring injury. In the small sample size we have seen, he has shown that the hype is real.

GS MP FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 2 25 0.6 0.5 0.69 0.72 0.78 3.5 3 2 1 2 1.5 21.5

Imago Oct 28, 2025; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Fort Hays State Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

How Do Experts Rank These Prospects in the Latest NBA Mock Drafts?

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranked Darryn Peterson to go No.1 to the Washington Wizards. Comparing him to Anthony Edwards, Wasserman wrote, “From the early tape he’s delivered, it’s looked like fairly seamless transition for Peterson. He’s appeared ultra-quick and slithery getting to his spots. The tough shotmaking has been shown, particularly from off the ball with his catch-and-shoot game.”

He ranked Boozer at No.2 to the Atlanta Hawks via the Pelicans. “There are scouts who’ll feel more comfortable with AJ Dybantsa’s advantageous positional size, athleticism, and shotmaking. But there will also be NBA front offices that put extra stock into Boozer’s intangibles, particularly the IQ and processing that have consistently contributed to his team winning in every setting at every level,” he reasoned.

ESPN bets on Dybantsa at No.2 while keeping Peterson at No.1 and Boozer down at No.3 in their mock draft on November 18. They reasoned the same concern regarding Boozer’s lack of athleticism. USA Today moved Boozer out of the top three altogether. Keeping Peterson at No.1 with the Wizards and Dybantsa at No.2 with the Pacers, they added the Hawks picking up Mikel Brown Jr, and the Nets taking Boozer at No.4. “If the Hawks opt to move on from Trae Young at some point, Brown presents an ideal replacement. A point guard with decent size (6-foot-4) built very much in a style similar to Young,” USA Today wrote.

Which NBA Teams Are the Best Fit for Each Prospect?

According to Tankathon, the Pacers, the Wizards, and the Hawks, via the Pelicans, have the best chance of snagging the top pick. The Wizards are building around length with the likes of Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr, which makes Dybantsa a better fit for the Wizards. Pacers already have multiple forwards in Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith. In case the franchise decides to move on from one of them, Dybantsa could prove to be a viable pick.

Like USA Today mentioned, Hawks and Trae Young are in an evolving situation. If Young moves away, they will need a perimeter engine. That makes Peterson the best fit. Yes, a direct point guard in Brown is possible, but Peterson is just too good a talent to pass on. They might look at the market for a direct Young replacement. That takes Boozer to the Pacers. With Tyrese Haliburton coming back next year, Boozer’s adaptability would fit in with the team.

Final Prediction – Who Goes First?

It’s not only about who the best player is, but who gets the No.1 pick. All three teams in contention are likely to remain near the bottom, and in the end, their front offices may simply bet on overall upside rather than obsessing over a perfect fit. Many scouts feel Cameron Boozer is always playing catch-up in the race to be No.1 because of his lack of athleticism and explosiveness.

It is something the scouts value while looking at their potential. AJ Dybantsa has faced some questions around his shooting and defensive work. If he improves in those aspects, he can still become the top pick. However, considering all the current expert opinions, gameplay, and talent, Darryn Peterson will likely go as the No.1 pick in the 2026 draft. The situation could change as the season goes on.