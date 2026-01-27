NCAA Analyst Drops Brutal Nate Oats Verdict as Charles Bediako Gets More Time at Alabama

Day by day, the line between college basketball and the pros keeps blurring. Just last month, the NCAA allowed James Nnaji to suit up for Baylor despite his professional stint. History repeats itself. A court has cleared Charles Bediako, who has been playing in the G League for three years, to return to Alabama, and an NCAA analyst isn’t having any of it.

On the latest episode of Mostly Sports, Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports called out the Crimson Tide head coach, Nate Oats. Walker, unhesitatingly, deemed him the “biggest s——” in sports history.

“Two weeks ago, when a player from the G League was given eligibility at Baylor, and they asked Nate Oats, and he’s like, ‘No, don’t like it. This is taking away from the high school kids, taking away from young kids. Shouldn’t do it,'” Walker recollected. “Flash forward one more time, two weeks this Saturday. Charles Bediako, who played for Alabama from ’21 to ’23… decides he wants to go back to Alabama and play.”

Bediako made his debut, or should we say re-debut, as a Crimson Tide player on Saturday, where he played against Tennessee. He scored 13 points, secured three rebounds, and made two blocks in 25 minutes.

“Despite this being against the face and the rules of every college basketball thing, we thought for 150 years, and Nate Oats is like, ‘Wait, you can probably help me win a game. You’re gonna play,'” Walker continued.

A temporary restraining order (TRO) granted by the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court has made him immediately eligible to practice and compete in college basketball. Even though coaches are opposing this decision, the court barred the NCAA from imposing any sanctions on either him or Alabama.

The judge, James Roberts, overseeing Bediako’s case, was listed as a UA donor, while his wife, a practicing attorney, has previously represented players in high-profile cases. However, Roberts has been asked to recuse himself from the eligibility lawsuit involving Bediako, according to recent AL reports.

“They get an Alabama judge who gives thousands and thousands of dollars to the university. Whose wife is tied to the university in some way… The judge says, ‘No, you can play. Gonna let you play here. Here you go.’ And Charles Bediako plays, and they are favored by four and a half points at home against Tennessee, and they add a G League player, and they f—–g lose, and I think that is fantastic… If he [Oats] can win a basketball game, he will do whatever it takes.”

While Bediako had a decent outing, the Crimson Tide still lost to the Volunteers 79-73.

However, the story is far from over, as the court has now granted Bediako additional time to play. This will keep him eligible for the upcoming games.

Judge Gives Charles Bediako Additional Window to Play

The legal drama surrounding the Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako just gained another twist. The judge overseeing this case extended his TRO by 10 more days, allowing him to continue playing while the NCAA’s preliminary injunction hearing has been delayed further.

In the near future, Bediako will be available to play two more games.

Against the Missouri Tigers on January 27

Against the No. 19 Florida Gators on February 1

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) goes to the floor to save a ball in front of Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) and Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

“This matter came before the Court for virtual status conference on request of the parties due to Taylor Askew, attorney for the Defendant NCAA, located in Tennessee, being unable to attend the hearing set tomorrow because of the weather issues affecting the area in which he resides,” Roberts said in a court document, according to Ryan Phillips of Tuscaloosa Patch.

“After hearing arguments of counsel and upon the agreement of Defendant NCAA that there exists good cause to extend the Temporary Restraining Order based on counsel’s unavailability for the hearing set tomorrow, the Court finds that good cause does exist, and the Temporary Restraining Order is hereby extended for ten days from the date of its natural expiration without objection,” the court document read.

With the extension, Alabama now has a temporary boost in its rotation, giving Oats a chance to fully integrate Bediako into critical matchups.

The coach also recently confirmed that the locker room is full of “positive vibes” since Bediako returned.