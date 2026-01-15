brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

NCAA Announces Major Change to Transfer Windows for Men’s & Women’s Basketball

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 14, 2026 | 7:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

NCAA Announces Major Change to Transfer Windows for Men’s & Women’s Basketball

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 14, 2026 | 7:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Many felt that the college basketball system was heading towards being a lawless land. While that started at the dawn of NIL, it magnified recently after Baylor signed James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick, midseason. “If that’s what we’re gonna do, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA. Because coaches are going to do what they’ve got to do, I guess,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after that controversial signing. It feels the NCAA has finally heard the fans and coaches, and we are starting to head in the direction they want in men’s and women’s basketball.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“At the recommendation of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees, the transfer windows in men’s and women’s basketball will open for a 15-day period the day after the championship game for the respective NCAA tournament. The changes are effective immediately,” wrote its latest release about the change in the rules. 

Earlier, the transfer portal began after the second weekend of March Madness and was open for 30 days. It essentially penalised the teams that went deep into the tournament. They lost valuable time to get started on the recruitment. “When a head coaching change occurs, a 15-day period will open five days after the new head coach is hired or publicly announced. If a new head coach is not announced within 30 days of the previous head coach’s departure — and the 31st day after the head coach’s departure is after the championship game — a 15-day window will open,” the release further mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, any school that fired its coach would have automatically triggered a separate 30-day transfer window regardless of whether the new coach was announced or not. “In basketball, midyear transfers are not eligible to compete at a second school if they enrolled at an NCAA school during the first academic term, regardless of whether they competed there,” the changes concluded.

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved