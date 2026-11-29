Geno Auriemma was not happy with a whistle during UConn’s 65-48 win over Duke, and the cameras caught every second of it. With just six players seeing regular minutes and Jovana Popovic playing nearly the entire game, one call left the freshman standing with her arms out, seemingly confused. But Auriemma’s reaction to the official was a different story, and the clip was on its way around the internet before halftime.

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The play came in the second quarter, with 8:43 left and UConn leading 23-14. Popovic was trying to get past Duke’s Jadyn Donovan to move across the court. As she did, she pushed Donovan’s left arm aside, and the referee called an offensive foul. The broadcast caught Popovic looking baffled, as if she was not sure what she had done wrong.

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It also caught Auriemma yelling at the official, clearly unhappy with the call.

The timing made the whistle sting. Popovic was having a strong game. She finished with 19 points, four steals, and 8-of-10 shooting, and she had back-to-back steal-and-score plays in the first 10 minutes. The foul did not change the game, but it offered a glimpse of how tight Geno Auriemma’s nerves have been this season.

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To see why, look at the weeks leading up to this game.

UConn came in 4-3 and was trying to avoid a 4-4 start, which had not happened since 1986-87. The Huskies had just lost 65-56 to top-ranked South Carolina, a game in which they shot 27%, committed 22 fouls, and lost in November for the third time under Auriemma. Fouling was the big complaint.

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“I have never had a team at the University of Connecticut miss as many layups or commit as many stupid fouls as this team does,” he said.

UConn was averaging 19.1 fouls a game, the highest in the program since at least 1999-2000.

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He also asked, “How many games now in a row has Sarah been on the bench with fouls?” And he admitted, “I’m having a really hard time coaching this team.”

So a call against his freshman, in a game where his team was finally playing well, did not sit well. UConn went on to win 65-48 at TD Garden, its first victory over a top-5 opponent this season. The Huskies had been 0-3 against top-5 teams. Sarah Strong had 25 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and six steals, and she stayed out of foul trouble. KK Arnold returned after missing the South Carolina game and added six assists.

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UConn shot 53.1% to Duke’s 37.3% and led 21-14 after one quarter and 39-30 at halftime.

The fouls were still a theme, though. UConn had 13 fouls to Duke’s 15, so the team that had been struggling in that department cleaned it up somewhat. But the Huskies had a season-high 23 turnovers, and Duke committed 20. UConn scored 18 points off those turnovers and won the fast-break battle 13-0.

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This was not Geno Auriemma’s first run-in with officials, either.

During the April 3, 2026 Final Four loss to South Carolina, he ranted on live TV about a 6-0 foul disparity in the third quarter, where all six fouls were called against UConn and none against South Carolina.

In February 2023, he yelled at a referee and slammed a water bottle during an 81-77 loss to South Carolina, drawing a technical foul.

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On Saturday, the exchange passed without a technical, and the Huskies got their breather. UConn has now won 12 straight games against Duke.

Next, the Huskies will have to show that Boston was a turning point and not a one-night fix. The fouls and the frustration were quieter this time, but they have not gone away.