NCAA Community Calls Out “Unwatchable” Officiating After TCU’s 79–77 Win vs Kansas

The No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs pulled out a gritty 79–77 victory over the Kansas Jawhawks on Thursday night, thanks to clutch late baskets from Olivia Miles and a tenacious performance from Donovyn Hunter. However, while the Horned Frogs escaped with the narrow win, fans are not happy with how the officiating was done in this game.

Many viewers took issue with a series of late calls and reviews that they felt disrupted the flow and fairness of the game. To give you an overview, 17 fouls were called in the final 10 minutes, with 11 whistled on TCU players.

So many fans took to social media to voice their frustrations.

“The final five seconds of Kansas-No. 12 TCU is the worst reffed basketball I have ever seen,” one fan wrote. While another added, “That’s an egregious mistake by the officials there, for TCU-Kansas like a horrific one.”

With TCU improving to 20-2 (8-1 Big 12) and Kansas falling to 13-9 (3-7), both teams walk away with plenty to build on, but many fans will remember this game for the officiating chatter as much as the on-court heroics.