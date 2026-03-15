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NCAA Community Has Plenty to Say After Geno Auriemma Announces UConn Career Decision

Soumik Bhattacharya

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Mar 15, 2026 | 1:56 PM EDT

HomeCollege Basketball

NCAA Community Has Plenty to Say After Geno Auriemma Announces UConn Career Decision

Soumik Bhattacharya

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Link Copied!

Mar 15, 2026 | 1:56 PM EDT

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Geno Auriemma has already been in the headlines enough this season, courtesy of his team’s undefeated record. But his recent announcement about his future has just shifted the spotlight even more.

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Just ahead of Selection Sunday, the Huskies’ head coach, currently 72, has confirmed that he will return to UConn next season and is not considering walking away. It’s a massive positive news for the Huskies program, as they will be able to enjoy the services of their iconic eight-time Naismith Coach of the Year honoree amid a crucial transitional period, with several of the program’s seniors, like Azzi Fudd, departing from Storrs.

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Daniel Connolly, a publisher for the UConn Women’s Basketball weekly, confirmed this news via a post on his X handle. “This is a big scoop by Dom: Geno Auriemma says he plans to return as UConn’s head coach next season,” it read.

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“There isn’t anything right now where I’d say, ‘It’s up in the air whether I’ll be back next year,’ Auriemma said in his recent interview. “No. That’s not what I’m thinking. I would not have been on that plane Tuesday if I was not planning to be here.”

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