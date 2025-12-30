NCAA Community Pushes Back After Scott Drew’s Blunt Response on James Nnaji Addition

One of the biggest talking points this college basketball season has been the NCAA opening the door for G League players to return to college hoops. A move that once felt unthinkable has suddenly become common. And the one that raised the most eyebrows? Scott Drew landing former No. 31 pick James Nnaji.

“Until we get to collective bargaining, I don’t think we can come up with rules that are agreeable or enforceable. And until that happens, I think all of us are going to be ready to adjust and adapt to what’s out there,” Scott Drew said, defending his decision to bring in a former NBA player.

He continued,” Early on, when it first came out with G League players, I wasn’t in favor of that either. But again, we don’t make the rules. And as we find out about things, we’re always going to adapt to put our program in the best position to be successful, because that’s what we get paid to do.”

The NCAA cleared James Nnaji for four full years of eligibility, and the 21-year-old is headed to the Baylor Bears. The plan is to have him ready for Baylor’s Big 12 Conference opener on Jan. 3 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

James Nnaji was drafted by the Detroit Pistons, traded to the Charlotte Hornets, and later moved to the New York Knicks in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal. He never logged a single minute in the NBA or G League, a loophole that cleared the path for his return to college basketball with Baylor. Unsurprisingly, fans haven’t taken it too well.

And Scott Drew, standing by his move to add a former NBA player, was bound to stir things up. And it did. Unsurprisingly, the basketball community had plenty to say. Here are some of the reactions.

Scott Drew’s Defense of James Nnaji Sparks Fan Outburst

“I used to think Drew was one of the good guys and a positive force in college basketball. Not anymore,” one fan wrote.

Another didn’t hold back either, adding, “I deliberately made the sport worse because I can.” And it’s hard to argue with either of them.

Nnaji spent most of his time overseas, playing in Spain with Girona during the 2024–25 season and briefly suiting up for Merkezefendi before that stint ended in July. Back in the U.S., he’s only appeared in Summer League, five games with the Knicks in 2025, and six with the Hornets right after he was drafted.

“Imagine being an incoming freshman and you now have to back up an nba center, that’s the Scott drew way,” another fan said.

Once you add a big who’s already tasted the NBA ecosystem and played professionally overseas, it naturally raises questions about competitive balance. Was this really the right move by Scott Drew? College basketball has always been about development, high school kids learning the game, and progressing to the pros, and this move effectively beats the purpose.

It wasn’t just fans who were frustrated. Several coaches were reportedly unhappy with Scott Drew’s move, questioning why someone of his success felt the need to push the boundaries. As one fan put it, “Not signing NBA draft picks or NBA players is agreeable to most coaches and is absolutely enforceable.”

Some of the most respected coaches in college basketball, including Tom Izzo at Michigan State Spartans, Mark Few at Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Dan Hurley at UConn Huskies, voiced concerns about both the move and the NCAA’s lack of clear rules around roster construction.

Hurley, in particular, didn’t hold back. He posted on X, “this s— is crazy!!” shortly after James Nnaji committed, and later reposted a post that read, “College Basketball should be for (high school) kids and (junior college) kids moving up, not a step backwards for professional players.”

And we all know just how frustrated Tom Izzo has been about this. “If that’s what we’re going to, shame on the NCAA,” Izzo said, per The Athletic. “Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA, because coaches are going to do what they’ve got to do, I guess.”

That said, not everyone was against the move. Some fans came to Scott Drew’s defense, arguing that Baylor was simply operating within the rules.”I see no issues here. Drew/Baylor playing within the rules and trying to do what’s best for their program. If you have issues, take it up with the rules makers imho,” one fan wrote. And even if you don’t fully agree, it’s an argument that’s hard to completely dismiss.

The NCAA has already opened the door for professional players to return to college basketball. Thierry Darlan, now with the Santa Clara Broncos, was granted two years of eligibility after spending two seasons in the G League, becoming the first professional athlete to regain NCAA eligibility. London Johnson followed a similar path, signing with the Louisville Cardinals after multiple professional stops with the G League Ignite, Maine Celtics, and Cleveland Charge.

As Scott Drew himself noted in the press conference, he wasn’t originally in favor of allowing G League players to return to college either. But in his words, he’s adapting to put Baylor Bears in the best possible position to succeed. Drew also admitted he wasn’t fully aware of all the intricacies surrounding James Nnaji’s eligibility ruling, pointing out that several undrafted international players are competing in college basketball this season.

One example comes from the women’s side. Nastja Claessens, who was selected 30th in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is currently suiting up for the Kansas State Wildcats.

At the end of the day, all coaches want to do is win. If the rules allow professional players to return to college, that isn’t on the coaches, it’s on the system. Veteran college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman pressed the NCAA on the issue of NBA-associated players moving back to college, and the response was telling. The NCAA acknowledged the lack of clarity and confirmed it has asked Congress to step in and address the growing challenges surrounding eligibility and regulation.