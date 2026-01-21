NCAA Community Puts the Spotlight Back on Alijah Arenas Ahead of Debut vs Northwestern

Amid an unceremonious last stretch of games, in which they dropped three of the previous five matches, the USC Trojans have found new hope. The Trojans’ highest-rated recruit, Alijah Arenas, has recovered and is all set to make his debut this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arenas faced back-to-back setbacks last year, delaying his freshman season. Firstly, he was part of a car accident that left him in a brief state of unconsciousness. While he recovered from it, he sustained a meniscus tear during training sessions. This further pushed his freshman season debut to January. After a period of rehabilitation, he got back to the court last month for initial practice sessions.

Notably, a few weeks later, after returning to the court, he is set to suit up for the Trojans against Northwestern. An On3 journalist confirmed via X that the freshman has a high chance of taking the court on Wednesday. “NEWS: USC guard Alijah Arenas is probable for the Trojans’ Big Ten matchup vs. Northwestern on Wednesday, source told @On3,” the caption of his tweet read.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is set to be a heck of a debut for Arenas, with Eric Musselman’s side striding to make a return to winning ways. Their losing momentum began in the first week of January, when they faced consecutive defeats against Michigan and Michigan State. And after a brief comeback, the Trojans again faced a narrow 64-69 defeat to No. 5 Purdue in their latest match.

Alijah Arenas’ return to the court in this situation is worth far more to Musselman than gold. With gifted physicality, court vision, and natural shot-making capability even from the field, the USC Trojans freshman will bring an X factor to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the comeback would also bring its own demons. It would be interesting to see how quickly the probable 2026 NBA draft pick can adapt to the collegiate spectrum. While there’s not an ounce of doubt in his talent, the pace and dictation of collegiate basketball is much different than high school.

With Gilbert Arenas’ son finally set to take the court against Northwestern in an anticipated comeback, Tipton’s tweet about Arenas’ debut this week has elicited several reactions from fans. Here are a few of those.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Alijah Arenas’ Return Is a Major Talking Point for the Basketball Fans

The fans have poured in their love amid Alijah Arenas’ return to the court. One fan commented, “Big things coming for Alijah! Can’t wait to see him out there. So far in his basketball career, Arenas has only good things to boast about. With over 3000 points for the CIF LA City school, he is a top-notch basketball prodigy. Thus, his skills and high school stats further validate that the future is quite bright for the young man if he stays injury-free.

The debut on Wednesday will be an emotional moment for Arenas, too, especially given the emotions he went through over the past year, courtesy of his road mishap and the injury. Thus, a fan highlighted the enormity of the news, further stating, “Great news. What a survivor,”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dope to hear he may be able to play this season, just hope he’s back 100%, chimed in another. “Damn, I thought he was out for the year,” commented one while aligning with the previous comment. Well, in his latest on-court training video, the Trojan’s freshman looked quite formidable and agile. It suggests that we won’t have to wait till next season to get a glimpse of the Trojans’ prodigy’s best performance.

In the video, Arenas can be seen dribbling efficiently while driving the ball to the basket. Notably, this is precisely what he needs to do against Northwestern, while dominating their defense, which has conceded 71.9 points per game.

“OHHH BANGGG,” remarked another fan, highlighting the emotion of the entire basketball community, especially the Trojans’ fans, in two words.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stage is set, and the lights will be at their brightest for Arenas against Northwestern. With the USC Trojans in search of a desperate win, can the freshman deliver in his first collegiate game of the season? Or will the pressure succumb to the freshman guard?