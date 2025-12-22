NCAA Community Questions Georgetown Logic After Final Punishment Decision in Ed Cooley Incident

We’ve seen head coaches lose their cool before when things don’t go their way, but on Saturday night, Georgetown’s Ed Cooley took it to another level. After a tough 80–77 loss to Xavier, emotions got the better of him, and he was caught on camera hurling a water bottle into the stands, where it ended up hitting a fan sitting in the front row.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I met with Coach Cooley today to discuss the incident which occurred after last night’s game against Xavier,” Athletic Director Lee Reed said. “I expressed that his conduct did not align with the standards we expect of our coaches, nor does it reflect the values of Georgetown Athletics or Georgetown University. As a result, Coach Cooley will be suspended for the next game vs. Coppin State.”

As a result, Georgetown has handed Ed Cooley a suspension for his Saturday night outburst, with associate head coach Jeff Battle stepping in, per reporter Jeff Borzello. The decision came from the school’s athletic department, not the Big East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, unsurprisingly, aren’t happy with Georgetown’s decision. With Cooley trying to lead the Hoyas back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his three-year stint, many feel a one-game suspension is far too light, and the frustration has boiled over. Here are some of the reactions.

(This is a developing news…)