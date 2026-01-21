NCAA Community Seemingly Upset After County Judge Announces Punishment Over Charles Bediako’s Eligibility

A judge’s decision on Wednesday made it possible for something that doesn’t happen often in college basketball: a professional player to come back. Charles Bediako left Alabama three years ago to play in the G League and then the NBA. He just won the right to return to the Crimson Tide. The NCAA community isn’t taking this news lightly; a lot of people are upset about what they see as a worrying change in the way college basketball works.

Nick Kelly of AL.com reported the news on Wednesday morning, saying: “Charles Bediako has been granted a temporary restraining order and is immediately eligible to participate for Alabama basketball.” Judge James Roberts of Tuscaloosa County gave the NCAA a 10-day restraining order, which let Bediako play for Alabama, including Saturday’s game against Tennessee. A hearing on January 27 will decide what happens next in this legal case.

The ruling goes against what the NCAA said on Tuesday night, when they said that Bediako “signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons” and stressed that they would not let athletes with NBA contracts play. Bediako played in 70 games over two years at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and later the All-Defensive Team, but he wasn’t picked in the 2023 draft.

College basketball fans feel frustrated about the precedent this sets. The worry is that professional players might take spots on the roster and NIL opportunities away from high school recruits who followed the usual paths. James Nnaji of Baylor is a 2023 NBA Draft pick who has played in Europe for four years. He is an example of how professional players can go back to college. Many fans are not only interested in Bediako’s case but also in whether college basketball will become a place where players come and go in search of better pay through NIL deals instead of G League salaries.

Fans question the legality of Charles Bediako’s eligibility

As soon as the news broke, social media went crazy, with fans split between disbelief and anger. The timing couldn’t be better for Alabama Bediako’s defensive skills come just in time for the Crimson Tide to play top-ranked Tennessee this weekend.

One fan asked, “Can someone explain legally why this is happening?” They were confused about how someone who had signed three NBA contracts could play college basketball again. Bediako averaged only five points and five rebounds with the Motor City Cruise this season, but Alabama expects him to get a lot better.

Another fan said, “Leave it to the Tide to cheat,” pointing out how strange it was that this happened at this time. Bediako comes back just in time for Alabama to play number one Tennessee. He shot 68% from the field and averaged 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 70 games. That’s a huge advantage for Alabama in the middle of the season that most teams can’t get.

Another reaction said, “This is absolutely embarrassing for Alabama,” which shows how worried people are about fairness. Bediako spent three years working with the Austin Spurs, Grand Rapids Gold, and Motor City Cruise. This is an experience that high school recruits can’t match. He has 67 college starts and professional training, which makes it clear that he is not as competitive as the others.

A user said, “A trash institution makes trash moves.” Another player ruining college sports, showing worries about where the sport is going. Bediako is part of a worrying trend that also includes Baylor’s James Nnaji, who played professionally in Europe for four years. Traditionalists say that college basketball is losing its amateur identity because of NIL money and win-at-all-costs strategies.

“Another player ruining college athletics” was another response, showing worries about younger players missing out on chances. Bediako’s return means that recruits who chose Alabama the traditional way will have less time to play. He is an immediate starter because he was on the SEC All-Defensive Team and shoots 68% of the time. This could mean that players who stayed committed to the amateur route will have to sit on the bench.