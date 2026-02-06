NCAA Community Sides With Ole Miss HC After Officiating Fury in 63-64 Loss vs Alabama

Ole Miss’s quest to down Alabama for the first time since the 2023-24 season will have to wait. Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team lost the back-and-forth contest at the Coleman Coliseum 63-64, despite Cotie McMahon’s 22 points in the game. However, it wasn’t Ole Miss’ defeat that put the match in the spotlight; rather, it was McPhee-McCuin’s unfiltered take on the officiating in this game that even got the support from the NCAA community.

As the concluding minutes unfolded at the Coleman Coliseum, the Rebels were truly in the game, striding towards a hard-fought win. With Cotie McMahon, McPhee-McCuin’s team was on the charge with 10 seconds left on the clock and scores at 63-64. McMahon split the Alabama defense perfectly. However, referees called a foul on McMahon, which led to Jessica Timmons falling to the ground.

While the point of contact and the extremity were a bit of a debate among the players and the referee, McMahon’s perfect shot didn’t count due to the foul. And the scores remained at 63-64, leading to a tight defeat for the Ole Miss Rebels. Following the game, head coach McPhee-McCuin didn’t mince her words, boldly responding to the officiating decision with a subtle one-word comment.

“ROBBED,” she wrote on her X post.

Ole Miss Rebels also had a chance with Latasha Lattimore in the final second of the game, but she couldn’t convert it, leading to Alabama’s narrow victory. However, it was that offensive foul called on McMahon that was the turning point of the game. Besides the last-minute decision, several calls went in Alabama’s favor, which played extremely rough, giving away 21 fouls, compared to Ole Miss’s 17.

So many frequent fouls on close calls hampered the game automatically, and the final nail in the coffin was the last-minute offensive foul call on McMahon. With McPhee-McCuin, fans criticized the referees and higher management for this poor officiating in a top-tier SEC game via comments on the former’s X post. Here are a few of those critical reactions.

Fans Call for Better Officiating in the SEC Following Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Bold Statement

The fans were quick to align with Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s stance on the officiating in the comments section. “Yes. Flop on charge.. no call at end,” a fan wrote. “I Love how you don’t sugar coat it!! Sometimes, you just have to tell the truth,” wrote another.

While the fans were quite impressed with McPhee-McCuins’ blunt call-out of the referees, they also believed the charge on Cotie McMahon wasn’t justified. Seemingly, it can be said that McMahon did have a slight touch during her dribble near the opposition court, but was it to the extent that an offensive foul was called? It depended heavily on the referees, and, to Ole Miss’s misfortune, the call went against them at a crucial moment.

“It’s very unfortunate that women’s athletics get the Temu officiating crews. Especially in basketball. From the WNBA to NCAAW basketball, the officiating is horrendous and less than second rate. They are the problem in women’s sports. Fix it,” another fan commented.

It’s true that officiating is a vital part of a basketball game, and in women’s sport, there have been flaws in this area. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey shed light on the issue last year following the “poorly officiated game” against Alabama. Let alone collegiate sports, a professional league like the WNBA has also faced concerns in this regard, with coaches like Stephanie White, Becky Hammon voicing their opinions on multiple occasions.

Thus, these concerning trends in women’s leagues regarding officiating pose major threats to their growth and the overall improvement of the sport’s quality, and this comment effectively highlights the broader issue of poor officiating.

“Agreed. Refs playing to the home crowd. Iwaula mauled by two players and it’s a jump ball. Cotie side steps a player so she doesn’t charge, player flops, and it’s a foul. SMH wish these refs would let the players actually decide the game,” stated another fan. “1000000% Horrible officiating. Fix this @GregSankey,” chimed in another.

The comments highlight frustration with the officiating in the Ole Miss-Alabama game, which was one-sided and gave the Crimson Tide an advantage in the final moments. Moreover, the second comment emphasizes that officiating has not met the SEC’s standards and calls on Commissioner Greg Sankey to shed light on this issue.

It’s very disappointing for a star-studded conference like the SEC, which hosts most of the country’s basketball powerhouses, to endure such demeaning officiating. Thus, it’s very important for higher officials, such as Commissioner Sankey, to secure changes as quickly as possible.

However, for now, Yolett McPhee-McCuin will have to bear with this heartbreaking loss against Alabama. With this loss, they are 19-5 and 6-3 in the season, and will have a chance to improve this record against Arkansas on Feb. 12. Till then, feel free to let us know your thoughts regarding the officiating issues at the Ole Miss-Alabama game.