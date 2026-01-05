NCAA Community Weighs In After Audi Crooks’ Perfect Season Takes First Hit 

In any sport, perfection is expensive and next to impossible. With competition in college basketball on the rise, it was always going to be difficult for Iowa State to maintain its unblemished record. After 14 games, Audi Crooks was finally stopped by a tenacious Baylor side, who defeated them 72-70.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 of her 13 points in the first quarter as she matched her career high with 20 rebounds for Baylor. Yuting Deng came off the bench to score 12 points, and Jana Van Gytenbeek had 11 points. The star of the show was undoubtedly Taliah Scott, who hit the winning shot with 2.9 seconds left and scored all 21 of her points in the second half. Crooks had 26 points and 10 rebounds but was limited to just 4 in the second half, falling short of a sixth straight game with at least 30 points. It was her least efficient game so far this season, shooting 11-20, which is 55% from the field.

Imago Iowa State’s Audi Crooks (55) talks with Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly ahead of the second half against Drake on Nov. 20, 2025, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.

“One of the guards was kind of just sitting in front of me the whole time, and the other girl who was actually guarding me was behind me,” Crooks observed after the game. “So it made it really, really hard for the guards to make post entry passes because they were also both, I think at least 6 foot 1, 6’2 with ups. That just makes it difficult to get it inside. So it was a good defensive plan by Baylor.” While her offense was still well above average compared to her competitors, it was her defense that the fans were disappointed with in this game.

Defensive Struggles Spotlight Audi Crooks as Iowa State Gets Exposed

“I’m sorry, but Audi Crooks can’t be NPOY with that trash ass defense,” commented a fan. Crooks’ defense is definitely a question mark for Iowa State. She is among the weakest defenders in the team and the country, as her defensive box plus minus of 1.3 ranks 647th on Barttorvik. Even in this game, her DBPM of 0.6 ranked among the worst in both teams. Her Hakeem percentage, which is the sum of a team’s or player’s block percentage and steal percentage, is just 3.8 %. For comparison, Sarah Strong, who is in the National Player Of The Year conversation as well, has a Hakeem percentage of 14.8%.

“Audi Crooks is a defensive liability,” another fan wrote in the same breath. It’s undeniable that her size, which helps her under the post on offense affect her defense. Faster and more agile players often go past her with ease, and her help defense is often delayed. However, the Cyclones can’t help it either, as her Defensive Points Replacement Per Game of 3.1 is the second highest in the team. Essentially, few other players on the squad can replace her defensive output if possible. While Crooks’ defensive issues came into the fore, Iowa State’s unilateral strategy was also highlighted in that last play.

The scoreline read 72-70 with just 2.9 seconds on the clock. After the ball was inbound to Addy Brown at the top of the key. She immediately looked for Crooks in the paint. However, two Bears cut off the passing lane, something they did throughout the second half, and the clock ran out.

It could have been pertinent to take an outside shot since they are not a bad three-point shooting team either. (37.6%, which ranks 16th in the country). On the day, they shot 29%. But when your best player is being heavily guarded, a bet on their three-point shot could have been better. Rolling back the tape, some fans noticed an illegal play from Baylor that went unnoticed.

“Just one of a constant stream of illegal picks – Baylor is never set and moves into the defender every time,” commented a fan. With 8 seconds to go, Tahliah Scott had the ball almost at the halfway line, guarded by Jada Williams. As she struggled to break free, she got the screen from Kiersten Johnson to break past. She pulled out a middy over Audi Crooks for the winner. The screen was shaky at best, and without it, it was unlikely Scott would get free. However, such decisions regularly go under the radar, even at the professional level in the WNBA and the NBA.

“Doesn’t mean much until the tournameeeeent,” pointed out another fan. This is true, as well as this loss can be a positive for the Cyclone and Audi Crooks. Yes, they drop to No.4 in the Big 12 standings with a 2-1 conference record. But some blowbacks are necessary to find out the flaws. Crooks herself pointed out the same things in the post-game conference, as she said, “You don’t want to play your best basketball in January. You don’t want to be a monster in January. You want to be a monster in March. And in order to do that, you need to recognize your flaws. You need to recognize your shortcomings.”

Baylor celebrates both a new signing and a major upset win. They have done something bigger than just adding a win, as they have given the blueprint for defeating Iowa State. It will still take a herculean effort to contain Audi Crooks, but the skeleton of a strategy is now present. It will give them confidence as they try to get back to the top of the Big 12. On the other hand, Iowa will head back to the drawing board for some counterintelligence.