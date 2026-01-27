NCAA Draws Heat After K-State Violation Decision Leaves Wildcats Shorthanded

It’s been a forgettable season for the Kansas State Wildcats. After an 11–10 start, they’re staring at the possibility of missing the NCAA Tournament. To make matters worse, in their January 25 Sunflower Showdown loss to Kansas, they were without key contributor Tess Heal due to an NCAA violation.

The senior guard broke NCAA rules when she signed with Keilor Thunder for the 2026 NBL1 South season. The frustrating part for K-State is that Heal won’t even play in Australia until this season ends, yet the NCAA has still ruled her ineligible to compete for the Wildcats.

“We hope for a quick resolution,” Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie told reporters on Jan. 25. “She made a mistake in regards to the timing of it. We feel good that once we get her through the reinstatement process, we’ll have her back.”

Tess Heal, a native of Melbourne, Australia, transferred to Kansas State last year after stints at Santa Clara and Stanford. She was named West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2023 and is statistically the Wildcats’ third-best player, averaging 9.8 points per game.

She played in both of Kansas State’s wins over ranked opponents this season — Texas Tech and Ole Miss — and scored in double figures in both. Losing her is obviously a major blow for the program.

Fans are not taking this well. With men’s teams now adding former NBA G League players, people are calling the NCAA out for being hypocritical. The backlash has been loud ever since the news broke. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions.

Tess Heal’s NCAA Decision Doesn’t Sit Well With Fans

“@NCAA @NCAA_PR bunch of clowns,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Wildly inconsistent application of the rules here. We really should be pushing back on this/challenging in court (I know we aren’t going to, we will be rolling over instead of standing up for our athletes).”

Of course, fans have every right to be frustrated. We’re currently seeing G League names like James Nnaji, T.J. Clark, London Johnson, and Thierry Darlan gain NCAA eligibility, and then there’s the case of Charles Bediako as well, which is interesting to say the least.

Bediako is currently playing for Alabama despite having previously signed a two-way professional contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Under current rules, an NBA player is permitted to return to college competition even after spending time with various G League teams.

College coaches have been vocal and frustrated, pointing the blame at the NCAA for what appears to be a sudden shift in eligibility rules to favor G League players. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo branded the whole situation “embarrassing” and “ridiculous.” Purdue’s Matt Painter said he was “at a loss for words” and initially wondered if it was some kind of joke.

In a recent press conference, UConn’s Dan Hurley said he would leave the sport as a whole if college basketball continues on its current trajectory. Fans are feeling the same way, with one writing, “Yes joke since men can play after on NBA small league.” G League players can return to college basketball, but Tess Heal, who hasn’t played a minute of pro ball, is barred from the floor. Something about that feels deeply unfair.

But to be fair to the NCAA, they did rule Bediako ineligible. As one fan pointed out, “They ruled against the Alabama player being eligible and an Alabama judge and booster ruled against them. If that’s what you’re talking about. IG wasn’t their fault.”

Judge Jim Roberts of Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court ruled that Bediako could return to college hoops after the center took the NCAA to court over his eligibility. What raises eyebrows is that Roberts and his wife, Mary Turner Roberts, are active athletic donors to the Crimson Tide Foundation — giving between $100,000 and $249,000 in their lifetime.

A clear bias at play, and something the NCAA could do nothing about. Another fan mocked the whole situation, saying, “K State should play her (Tess Heal) anyway. Call it NIL 🤷‍♂️”

We understand the NCAA’s stance on not allowing pros to play in college, but that doesn’t apply to Tess Heal. She hasn’t played a second of pro basketball yet. All she did was share her plan for after she graduates. The only “wrong” thing she did was reveal her future plans ahead of time.

It’s common for Australian players to verbally agree with pro teams while still in school and officially sign once their college season is over.

But that’s not a crime, is it? And if it is, then why is her own teammate, Nastja Claessens, allowed to play after the Belgian international was taken with the No. 30 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft? Is that not contradictory? We have players competing in college even after signing professional contracts in the past, so why is Tess Heal the one being punished? The inconsistent application of rules needs to stop.