NCAA Draws Scrutiny After Injury-Laden USC Reportedly Finds Rodney Rice’s Replacement In 16 Hours

The USC Trojans have braved to a 10-1 start despite Alijah Arenas and arguably their best player, Rodney Rice, being out injured. Rice suffered a right shoulder injury 6 games ago in USC’s 83-81 Maui Invitational semifinal win against Seton Hall. Before his injury, Rice was averaging 20.3 points,3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists (team best) before injury. Unfortunately, Rice was ruled out for the rest of the season on December 17 as he will undergo surgery. Within a day, the program has reportedly signed a replacement, something that is not sitting right with the fans.

“USC has added Robert Morris transfer Kam Woods to its roster as a midseason addition, a source told @On3sports.The 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game during the 2024–25 season at RMU,” Wrote Joe Tipton. To add to the scrutiny, this is Wood’s sixth program in six years.

This quick replacement brought some criticism of the NCAA rules. “This should not be allowed,” Wrote a fan. According to Connor Morrisette, Woods is eligible to finish the season at USC “because he did not play in a game during the fall semester at North Carolina State in 2023.” Current NCAA rules permit immediate eligibility for graduate transfers or seniors in their final year of eligibility entering the portal, allowing midseason commitments without a sit-out period.

