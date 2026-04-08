NCAA Faces Backlash as Madina Okot Set to Exit Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Despite Appeal Push

Dawn Staley’s bid to keep her championship-caliber roster intact has just been dealt a significant blow, and the decision is sending shockwaves of anger through college basketball. With her eligibility hanging in the balance, a recent cryptic social media post from Madina Okot herself has the Gamecock faithful fearing the fight is already over.

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Madina Okot played in Kenya for two years before arriving at Mississippi State. The NCAA was counting those two years to her eligibility. However, Staley and Co. had appealed to extend her time at the program. “We will fight like heck, fight like heck,” Staley said Nov. 19 after the 106-56 win over Winthrop. “It’s an interesting situation with her but I think it’s worth fighting if she can get another year back.” Yet, judging from the latest update from Okot, it seems the appeal has been rejected.

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Okot posted multiple moments from the season while captioning her Instagram post, “Forever grateful!!🐔🤙#gamecocks ❤️” The comments were filled with emotional emojis from the teammates, signaling that Okot will not be returning to the program. “love youuuu ❤️,” wrote Tessa Johnson. “so proud❤️❤️🥹,” pitched in Alicia Tournebize. The Gamecock fans wanted Okot back after her impactful season but that wish is now in the rearview mirror. It could have just been an unfortunate reality, but a decision by the NCAA in the completely opposite direction has enraged the Gamecocks fans.

Fans Slam NCAA as Madina Okot Denied While High Point Men’s Star Secures 7th Year

“So Madina isn’t granted an extra year but a men’s player just got cleared for his SEVENTH MF YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY,” a fan wrote while implying the double standards in play here. “NCAA out here giving dudes 6 and 7 years… Got whole NBA draft pics coming back to college but Madina Okot can’t get an extra year?! Bulls****,” wrote another.

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The player that they are talking about is High Point’s Cam’Ron Fletcher. According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, he has received his 7th year of eligibility and will return to High Point in the coming season. The reason being his college basketball career has been marred by injuries. After starting at Kentucky in 2020, he played only 9 games as a freshman and fell out of the rotation. Later he suffered two season-ending knee injuries and a thumb injury, which meant he played just 28 games from 2022-2025. He has received a special waiver from the NCAA for this.

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“NCAA is dead a** wrong. A men’s player just got his 7th year and Madina Okot can’t get ONE more?!?! 3 years total in the NCAA?!? We love you Madina 😭😭😭,” wrote another.

Why is Madina Okot not getting another year? Well, South Carolina’s argument featured the 2025 waiver given to non-NCAA athletes. “The waiver applies to Division I student-athletes who enrolled full time and triggered use of at least one season of competition at a non-NCAA institution (e.g., NAIA, two-year college, international institution) and would have otherwise used their final season of competition during the 2024-25 academic year, and meet all other eligibility requirements,” the official NCAA Q&A document says.

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The NCAA may not apply that same “non‑NCAA‑years‑not‑counting” logic to college seasons in Kenya. Regardless, while some are criticizing the NCAA, others are just lamenting Okot’s loss.

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“Dang, we needed another year with you, ❤️” wrote another. Okot gave South Carolina size and strength in the paint. It is central to Staley’s system, who tried to dominate around the rim. If Okot had been given another year, Staley would have had some elite post play. She already has Alicia Tournebize, incoming freshman Kelsi Andrews and returning Chloe Kitts. Okot would have rounded out the group, giving Staley more options to once again challenge for the title. But it seems Okot’s fate is going to the WNBA immediately.

“Wish we had another year with you, Madina!!! Go be great in the W! Can’t wait to follow your journey! Forever a Gamecock!!!” wrote another. In CBS Sports’ latest Mock Draft, Okot is projected to go at No. 13 to the Atlanta Dream. But that could change since the Dream have acquired Angel Reese from the Sky after this was released.

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She could go to the Indiana Fever, who hold the No. 10 pick, and they need size around their guards like Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull. Okot could develop under All-Star Aliyah Boston and possibly play alongside her as the season goes on.