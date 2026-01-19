NCAA Fans Air Concerns About No. 1 Recruit Aaliyah Chavez After Tough Night vs LSU

It’s been a rough start to the year for Oklahoma. Aaliyah Chavez and co. have lost all their ranked games since January and are now on a three-game losing streak. That’s starting to raise some big questions about where the program is headed.

“I don’t care about that,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said after the loss to LSU. “I probably should, but I don’t. We have to get better. We have enough talent, but we’ve got to shoot better, we’ve got to move the ball better, and we’ve got to learn how to guard. I don’t know what our resume is. It’s probably not good. At this point, I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

It started with a 74-69 loss to then-No. 18 Ole Miss on Jan. 8, which ended their 13-game win streak. Then came a 63-57 road loss to then-No. 6 Kentucky. And on Sunday, they fell again, this time to the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers in front of a sold-out Lloyd Noble Center.

Naturally, fans aren’t thrilled with how Oklahoma has looked lately. A lot of the blame has landed on freshman Aaliyah Chavez, who’s had a tough few games and sparked concern in Norman with the 2-3 SEC start. Here are some of those fan reactions.

Aaliyah Chavez Becomes a Major Frustration Point for OU Fans

“The fact that Aaliyah Chavez is on any top 25 list is scandalous. Clearly a media manufactured ‘star’ created by ESPN and their chief advertiser, Nike. 3 pts 1-8 multiple turnovers and nothing else (especially no defense). Overrated.” Another fan jumped in, saying, “Aaliyah chuck it up Chavez ain’t doing shit. She scammed OKC 🙃”

And you can understand the frustration. Chavez came in as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2025 class according to ESPN, with most other major sites ranking her in the top three alongside USC’s Jazzy Davidson. As you’d expect, she was heavily recruited, but she chose Oklahoma over LSU, South Carolina, Texas, and UCLA.

Naturally, the hype was at an all-time high in Norman after her arrival. But a 14-4 record doesn’t give fans much to celebrate. That said, Chavez has been fine numbers-wise, putting up 19.2 points, 4.1 boards, and 4.2 assists.” But the issue has been her shooting efficiency.

For the season, she’s shooting 39.9% from the field, which isn’t terrible, but it’s not the level you expect from a “generational” player. But what has really fueled fan frustration are her recent games, where her shooting has been rough. She went 3-for-14 against LSU, 7-for-23 against Kentucky, and 7-for-22 against Ole Miss. Another fan said, “I know she’s young but Aaliyah Chavez shot selection is horrible 😭.”

And to make matters worse, her defense hasn’t been great during this stretch either. One fan pointed it out perfectly: “Aaliyah Chavez has to work on this in the offseason. You can’t get switched on that easily. Got to get over that drag.” In the last three games, she has turned the ball over 12 times and grabbed just 9 rebounds, showing how much she has struggled against ranked teams in this stretch.

And to make it worse, another fan added, “Cannot believe they paid 1 million dollars for Aaliyah Chavez.” A big chunk of the frustration comes from her NIL value. Fans don’t think she’s worth the reported $1.5 million she’s making annually, per On3.

Whether that money could have been used in a better way to build on their Sweet 16 run from last season is something we’ll never know. But looking down on a freshman isn’t the answer. And to be fair, some fans backed her up as well. “Aaliyah Chavez don’t get the same grace and bail WCBB fans be dishing out for other players I see lol,” one fan said.

Despite her poor shooting during this stretch, Chavez was still the team’s top scorer against Ole Miss and Kentucky with 26 and 18 points. That speaks to her overall quality. And people seem to forget the 33-piece she dropped on NC State in that 103-98 overtime win. She’s young. She’s learning. This isn’t the time to look down on her. Coach Jennie Baranczyk knows that better than anyone.