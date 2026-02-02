NCAA Fans Call Out Vic Schaefer After Heated Outburst at Refs During Texas vs Oklahoma

If you needed a reminder of what the Red River rivalry is all about, this was it. No. 4 Texas took down No. 10 Oklahoma 78–70, but the score barely tells the story. The game was fast, physical, and relentless from start to finish, with every possession feeling like a battle. The tension kept building until it finally boiled over, leaving Vic Schaefer visibly fired up on the sideline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With 7:24 left in the second quarter and Texas firmly in control at 23–12, the night suddenly took a turn. The officials called a foul on Justice Carlton, her third of the game, and still before halftime, immediately putting the Longhorn forward in foul trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call stunned the Texas bench, and Vic Schaefer erupted on the sideline. You could see him remove his coat as he went after the refs, clearly furious with the decision. Luckily for him, even after Oklahoma closed the gap with four three-point baskets in the third quarter after trailing by 21, they never took the lead. The closest they got was seven.

In the end, Madison Booker and Justice Carlton scored 16 points each, while the gritty Texas defense, led by guard Rori Harmon, made life difficult for Aaliyah Chavez, holding her to 3 for 13 shooting and just 11 points, 8 points below her per-game scoring average.

That said, not everyone was pleased with how Vic Schaefer handled the officials. Some fans took issue with his reaction and made their feelings clear across social media. Here are a few of those fan responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vic Schaefer’s Violent Reaction Sparks Backlash

“How was no technical called? Even if they knew they were wrong, the refs can’t allow a coach to act like that,” one fan said, clearly bemused by what he had seen. Another echoed the same sentiment, adding, “He Should’ve been tossed.” And you can understand their frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Regardless of how you feel about the call, a head coach should not be reacting the way Vic Schaefer did. It sets the wrong example, not just as a coach but for the sport as a whole. What makes it even more surprising is that the referees did not assess a technical or ask him to leave the court after the confrontation.

“Whiny tbh,” another fan said. Vic Schaefer has already made headlines for his comments aimed at the SEC over scheduling back-to-back ranked road games. That stretch ended with losses to the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks and cost Texas its top two ranking. It has been a frustrating couple of weeks for Schaefer, and it showed in this moment. Another fan piled on with a taunt, saying, “Thought he only lost his cool when he had to play tough back to back road games.”

That said, there was a clear reason behind the frustration from Vic Schaefer’s perspective. As one fan pointed out, “ESPN’s replay confirmed Carlton didn’t touch or foul the OU player — so Vic Schaefer had a justifiable gripe.” Replays showed Justice Carlton was nowhere near Zya Vann, standing roughly four to five feet away when the whistle blew, leaving many confused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments like that can completely change the flow of a game. Emotions run high on the sideline, and you can understand why the coach reacted the way he did. The fact that no technical was called also raises a question. Did the referee already realize the mistake? And it makes things even more interesting when you remember these two share a bit of history.

As one fan put it, “The referee is Joe Is-Silly. He’s one of the worst in the game so he’s used to dealing with crazed coaches.” One of the officials in this game was Joseph Vaszily, a name that already carries history with Vic Schaefer.

Vaszily was part of the officiating crew when Schaefer’s Mississippi State Bulldogs reached the national championship game, a night that ended painfully for the program. A late foul on Morgan William in transition was ignored, a call that could have sent the Bulldogs to the free throw line with a chance to win the title. Instead, it went down as a turnover on William, and Notre Dame walked away with the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaszily does not have the best reputation as a referee, and while mistakes are part of the job, you cannot help but wonder if the SEC made the right call by assigning an official with a history of controversy in games involving Vic Schaefer.

What do you think? Should coach Schaefer have been hit with a technical or even asked to leave the court for his behavior on the sideline? Or was his reaction justified, given the call was clearly wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.